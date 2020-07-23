Now, the most exciting part of my day is waiting for the sunset.
After all, my days are pretty thrilling. After I force myself to roll out of bed in the mornings, all while wanting to cry, I somehow find my way to my desk. I sit down, cover myself in my white blanket and pop open my laptop where my boss tells me what I should do for the day. I stay there until the clock tells me that I’m free to leave and then maybe walk to my kitchen — an entire 10 feet away.
Before all this pandemic so rudely interrupted, I had a schedule that I could live with. I knew when I should go to bed, wake and get work finished. I had to go outside to get to wherever I needed. I would breathe in the sunshine.
Now, they tell me that everything I need to feel accomplished and get work finished is right here, close at hand, in my own room. Sure, I can go outside, and I have made a few half-hearted attempts. But it just doesn’t seem to fit the schedule anymore.
I thought I could pick up a little side hustle at a restaurant, just to have a reason to see the daylight a little more. A few had scheduled interviews with me, but before we were able to sit down and talk, the restaurant became infected with the virus and had to close.
For someone who likes to have her month planned out before I hit the pillow, my brain is out of its element. I’m no longer in control of tomorrow, next month or interviews. I like the feeling of having a grasp on life, having a steady plan from day to day. Now, I feel so unsteady that I sleep on both sides of the bed just to test them out. Pretty exciting, right? Who knew that life wouldn’t give me a little heads-up on the future? Rude.
So now, the most exciting part of my day is looking out of the window, just to see the sunset. Sometimes it’s a sunflower yellow; other times it looks like fire. I never know how it’s going to look, but I always know that I can look out of my kitchen window around 8 o’clock and see the sky glowing.
When I was growing up, the trees and deep mountains covered the sky. There were no sunsets or sunrises. It was only light and dark.
So, when I moved, I didn’t know that I could see them any night that there wasn’t a cloud cover. I remember staring at the setting sun once up here, forgetting it was, in fact, the sun, but not wanting to look away no matter how much it felt like my eyes needed sunscreen.
Sunset watching used to not be in my daily schedule, but now it is.
So, I know that I can transform my current life into a routine that makes me comfortable and warm in these cold and unwelcoming dark times. I know it won’t be easy. Change is only easy when it was planned and for the better. It’s hard to change when it came like an ugly birthday gift.
But here I am, right about 8 p.m. most nights, watching the sun set – the most thrilling part of my day. Boring for some, certainly.
But now, I’m hoping to make waking up and seeing the sunshine among my favorite things. It’s always great to have another day, right?
Now, if I only had an idea as to how it will all play out.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism.