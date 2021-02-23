I’m writing to say a big “thank you” to Beckley.
I used to travel a lot for work, and I would visit customers in Beckley a few times a year but always just passing through. Late last year though, due to Covid-19, I decided to reduce travel and also move to a less crowded place. As a native New Yorker living in Manhattan, and also a former Atlantan, I had some prejudices about small towns, but Beckley and its people really won me over. Honestly, it has been like moving into a Norman Rockwell painting.
At first I wondered if people were putting me on or if I had arrived in the middle of some fake Act Nice Week, but after a while I realized, nope, that’s just the way people are here. I’m even getting used to walking slowly on the sidewalks – not easy where I’m from, I’ll tell you.
I have visited several churches, and I would like to single out Beckley Community United Methodist. Reverend Ingstrup and all the ministries of that church should be in the dictionary next to the word “Community” because they really give it meaning. And easy access to nature—from the Beckley Rail Trail which I bike on often, to all the parks and surrounding mountain and river areas—just beautiful.
Well, I don’t want to give everyone here a big head so I’ll stop there, but I’m really looking forward to getting more settled in here.
Christopher Jones
Beckley