With the start of another school year at hand, drivers all over the Buckeye State will have to reacquaint themselves with the rules (and common sense) of sharing our roads with school buses. The basics are simple: In Ohio, a motorist is required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed; the motorist cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving.
Easy, right?
But, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2011 and 2020, there were 1.6 times more fatalities among pedestrians (183) than occupants of school buses (113) in school-bus-related crashes nationwide. A total of 218 school-age children died in school-bus-related crashes in the U.S. during that period, either as occupants of school buses or other vehicles, or on foot or bike. Of the 218 deaths, 85 were children who were walking.
Think about the school-aged children in your life. Do they always stop and look both ways? That is why the Ohio State Highway Patrol puts a priority on enforcement.
“I am proud of the dedication our staff displays when enforcing school bus laws and during inspections,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent. “I have no doubt their dedication will have a positive impact on making sure the students are transported to and from school and school-related events safely each day.”
Now is the time for drivers in a hurry to plan for alternate routes or leaving earlier.
The occupants of those buses are relying on us to get them home safely.
