It’s funny that boys and girls always seem to lash out at their momma – instead of dad. I guess it’s because they see mommas as the weaker branch, or that dads seem to rule the roost. It’s a common misconception. It’s funny when they realize it’s all backwards.
I mean, kids are too young to know any better. They see dad as big and tough. Mom is just pretty and soft.
I guess they’re lucky – if not woefully misinformed – if they still think that women are clam, dainty and made of everything nice. They haven’t been around long enough to be the victim of their momma’s rage – or have ever been in the same room when she reaches her breaking point, fire filling her eyes reducing the temerity of those near to that of a little ant.
It’s kind of her to keep that wild anger under control, on most occasions, because it can burn and scar for years down the road.
Not because she’s made of fire and fury, but because people push her just needle beyond to her limit. They assume too much and expect the outcome to be inconsequential.
Some may call this sexist and inconsiderate to women, but I just want the world to understand that women are much more potent than they seem. In fact, she’s been kind for not pulling some WWE moves on her kids over the years. So maybe, for once, please be nice to your momma.
Buy her some food. Or some slick nails. Or a better, younger version of one of her troubled children. Whatever is best.
The more that grown and young show love to their momma, the more respect will be shown. On the other hand, the sooner little boys and girls choose mom to pester, the sooner they’ll see that she demands respect.
It’s better to realize this as a young kid, because once marriage comes, young men will discover – too late? – that women aren’t delicate little rainbows.
She’ll demand that respect – and there will be no secret about it.
Women, like your mom, haven’t had the easiest journey. Though it seems they have everything lined out.
Be nice to your momma, because over the years, she’s been called names for demanding what she deserves – names that her counterpart will never be labeled.
Be nice to your momma, because she’s been judged by strangers and family for how she chose to raise her family.
Be nice to your momma, because everything she wears, says and eats will be known and talked about.
Be nice to your momma, because she chose to love and stand by her kids through it all.
Be nice to your momma, because she carries a weight that no one else knows.
Grown adults still lash out at their momma. It’s a weird because I’m sure she’s stronger than her own kids.
Be nice, because no one seems to know the power that a lady holds.
If not, it’ll be one day.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.