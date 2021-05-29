As we rush headlong into summer, eager to leave the pandemic behind, unlock the shackles of indoor solitude and leave the mandatory mask order in the glove box, please take care to be safe out there.
The region is already seeing an uptick in tourist visits – with much thanks to the redesignation of the New River Gorge as a national park and preserve. Obviously, with the increased and welcome numbers, there will be folks new to driving these roads that we learned how to navigate years ago. And with those introductory lessons, there is an increased chance of a wrong turn ending in an unfortunate and potentially tragic accident.
It will be incumbent upon us to take greater care when we are on the roads and, as is taught in driver’s ed classes, to drive defensively.
Yes, we are eager to get out of the house. With restaurants and shopping destinations opening back up, with tens of thousands of West Virginians having been fully vaccinated and with mask mandates relaxed, the Summer of 2021 has the makings of being a busy one out on the roads – even if it is just to go across town.
And all of that is good news because it all has the making of a robust economic rebound.
But here is the deal: The time from Memorial Day through Labor Day is the most deadly on our highways.
Here is proof, courtesy of the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program:
λ An average of 260 teens are killed nationwide in car crashes each month during the summer, an increase of 26 percent compared with the other months of the year.
λ Men are more likely to be involved in a crash caused by speeding.
λ Men, also, have a lower seat belt usage rate than women, especially in rural areas.
Unfortunately, the numbers are on the rise.
“We have seen an uptick in fatal crashes during this past week, and we are working to stop that trend,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP director. “Wearing a seat belt every time you’re in a vehicle increases your odds of surviving a crash tremendously.”
The state’s current seat belt use rate is just over 90 percent. It should be 100 percent and here is why: An unrestrained driver or passenger is 8.42 times more likely to die in a crash, according to Tipton.
Most crashes are caused by avoidable behaviors.
λ Wear your seat belt correctly every time you are in a vehicle.
λ Never drive if you are impaired by any substance, including alcohol, prescription drugs and illegal drugs.
λ Put your phone down.
λ Follow the speed limit.
λ Watch for motorcyclists and share the road.
λ Look for pedestrians and bicyclists while driving.
This weekend, summer has returned, and it simply means more people are going to be outdoors, walking, peddling a bike or driving a vehicle.
That will require all of us to pay more close attention, first and foremost, to our own driving.
Let’s make this summer the safest ever on our roads.