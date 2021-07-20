The intruder likely crept into my kitchen during the late-night hours.
I was unaware of his presence until early morning, when I groggily sat at the table drinking a cup of coffee.
Listening to the birds’ chorus outside, the moment was good – until it wasn’t.
Suddenly he was there, a mere eight inches from my face, suspended from the ceiling on a translucent line.
My heart stopped for a second before going into overdrive with a rapid, anxious beat.
I was numb. Physically immobile. And, regrettably, home alone – except for the German shepherds.
Unfortunately, they seemed oblivious to my plight.
I expected a draft or breeze to whisk it into my face. Then, it would attack me, biting my cheek, nose and forehead before scurrying into my hair and being lost forever.
That is the fear. The phobia.
I am afraid of spiders.
● ● ●
Spiders serve an important role in the ecosystems of our planet. Intellectually, I am keenly aware of this fact. But it does not make me dislike them any less.
I have arachnophobia. Yep, just like the movie that I have watched no less than a half-dozen times.
Why would I watch this film while harboring such a phobia?
I have no logical answer. It’s like passing by a car wreck and being unable to look away.
This fear manifested at some point in my childhood and has maintained a hold since then.
● ● ●
I have no other irrational phobias.
Snakes don’t bother me much, although I do have a healthy respect for the poisonous species. As for the nonvenomous varieties, well I can’t count the number of garter snakes I have relocated from the basement to the great outdoors.
They, too, are good for the environment.
Mice, rats and other rodents also fail to elicit screams. Simply put down a trap – the humane type if possible – and move that critter to another home far, far away.
I’m also fine with bugs, beetles, bees and wild animals.
A black bear once showed up at our house and I chased it in an attempt to get a photograph. In retrospect, this was not the wisest course of action.
● ● ●
A colleague of mine has a fear of butterflies.
I smile when I write this because I love these winged beings, and consider it a moment of tranquility when one lights on my hand or arm.
However, my friend does not.
I find it interesting that I have watched this colleague stand figuratively toe-to-toe with hardened, violent criminals who are hurling insults and rude gestures, and she never flinches.
Yet let a butterfly flap by the picnic area during break time, and her reaction is quite different.
● ● ●
My late mother was leery of birds. As a child she was attacked by a goose, and I always speculated the fear traced back to that incident.
But her real horror was bats.
Living in the boonies with many caves dotting the woodlands, bats would stream out at dusk and begin flying over the house and yard.
Mom always made sure she was safely inside.
Let me pause here to note my mother was a protective mama bear. She would stand watch over her flock of five like a doberman at a junkyard. If a grizzly attempted to come in our house, Mom would have been there with a rolling pin in hand standing in front of her children.
And so her actions one night came as much surprise.
We – Mom, me and my older siblings – were in the kitchen when a dark, winged creature was spotted flying in the hallway. In less than a minute we realized what it was.
Mom suddenly screamed to high heaven and went running down the hallway with her arms flailing in the air. We heard the bedroom door slam shut, and then she yelled, “There’s a bat in the house! Fend for yourselves!”
Thankfully, my brothers were able to trap the bat in a towel and safely release it outside.
● ● ●
Commonsense told me that the spider dangling from my kitchen ceiling posed no real threat, but my brain refused to digest that logic.
After several moments that seemed like hours I was finally able to move, and quickly grabbed a dishtowel and spatula.
Why a spatula? I have no good answer – other than my gun was in the other room.
It took a few minutes of towel swatting, but the offending arachnid was finally dispatched to the floor. It was there he lost The Battle of the Flip Flop.
Please don’t judge me.
It is, after all, a phobia.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.