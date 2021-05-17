To say I am disappointed in Delegate Mick Bates’ decision to change political parties is an understatement.
I ran for House of Delegates in 2018, fresh off of the teachers’ strike. I ran because I am a union member, a teacher and a West Virginian who is proud of my state and believes she can be so much better. Mick was my mentor and one of my advisors in my campaign. He stood with the teachers on the capitol steps and chanted with us as we fought for teacher rights and quality education for West Virginia children. He wore our ribbon in solidarity. We had many conversations about how dirty, selfish and heartless the Republicans were.
So, when I lost my election, I could think of no one else more deserving of the $1,075 I had left in my campaign account. I called Mick and said, “I want you to have this money as a donation because I believe it will get the biggest bang for the buck in your hands!” That money was donated to me by teachers, union members and other hard-working people in good faith that I would use it to work for them. So I requested my donation be returned.
I suppose I should feel a bit sorry for him, that he has such little confidence in himself that the only way he can win a Senate seat is to sell his soul to the Republican Party, because that’s what this is all about. He wants to win an election. I’m sure he will win. He is now the Golden Child of the Republican Party because they have bragging rights. They will throw enough money at him to ensure his victory, and he will go to Charleston and join ranks with the very people he was trashing two short years ago, the people who are working day and night to ruin public education in West Virginia, kill the unions and who could not care less about the workers.
I am just an also-ran. I lost my election so I know I don’t really matter in the whole scheme of all things political. But I do have one vote and it will not be going to Mick Bates. And when it’s 3 a.m. and it’s just me and God, I still have my integrity.
Sandra Shaw
Beaver