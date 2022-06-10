Thumbs up to the continuing work of the Beckley Area Foundation in supporting a variety of programs throughout the region thanks to the generosity of sponsors. Some of the latest examples include:
λThe Frederick A. Farris Memorial Fund
λThe Robert S. Kiss Memorial Fund
λThe ALS Fund in memory of Michael D. Richmond
λThe Katherine Elizabeth Anderson Memorial Fund
λThe Delta Kappa Gamma XI Chapter Legacy Fund
Anyone interested in donating may contact BAF at 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
Thumbs up to plans to celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. The Greenbrier Historical Society will be hosting a weekend of community activities at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs the weekend of Aug. 26, which would be her 104th birthday and West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day. Born in White Sulphur Springs, Katherine Coleman Johnson was one of the first Black female engineers at NASA, and her pioneering work on John Glenn’s orbital mission in 1962 consolidated her reputation as an outstanding mathematician.
To a $6.4 million federal funding award for continuation of Phase III of the Elkhorn Water Project in McDowell County along the U.S. 52 corridor. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan through the Economic Development Administration. Phase 3 will extend county water to Crumpler, Ashland, Worth, Rolfe and Gilliam as well as the ATV resorts and related facilities serving the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in McDowell County. The phase will be matched with $1.6 million in state funds and is expected to create 85 jobs, retain 40 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment.
To the 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes. Gatorade has announced Atticus Goodson of Independence High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year. Goodson is the first Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Independence High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Goodson as West Virginia’s best high school baseball player. Goodson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June.