Mid-August is a time for nervous excitement. Butterflies in the stomach battling with enthusiasm in the brain as the late summer clock ticks toward the back-to-school alarm.
I recall sitting in my backyard at dusk watching the final flickers of lightning bugs while inhaling the aroma of freshly cut grass.
These were moments to be cherished.
All too soon Mary Janes and Keds would cover bare feet, and cheeks would be scrubbed to pinkness.
It was a time when emotions would vie for the best of two childhood worlds – the freedom of summer and its endless excitement or the fondness of a day-to-day with friends side-by-side in the classroom.
Chasing katydids or cracking books?
It’s a wondrous, youthful dilemma.
● ● ●
We shopped for back-to-school at Hills Department Store in Green Valley.
There was no internet or Amazon or Macy’s online.
But Hill’s was fantastically awesome in its own special way – especially in August.
School, back then, started after Labor Day. And it was midmonth when parents started hitting the stores with children in tow.
At Hill’s, the smell of popcorn wafting from the snack counter greeted customers as they entered the front door.
● ● ●
Jeans and T-shirts were the uniform of the day, with maybe a button-up blouse or two for special occasions like school pictures.
We attended a rural school, and country youngsters had no need for special props.
The biggest dilemma of the day, as I recall, was how oversized to buy the clothes so they would still fit in the spring.
● ● ●
The absolute best part of back-to-school shopping was the time spent in the supply aisle.
Notebooks and No. 2 pencils stood side by side with folders and heavy-duty erasers. For the lucky ones, there would be a Trapper Keeper – a binder of epic proportions with metal rings for loose-leaf paper, pocket portfolios, rulers and more.
It was organizational magic covered in plastic and bright designs.
Nothing, however, topped the 64-color Crayola Crayon Box.
A kaleidoscope of blues and greens mixed with shades of red, pink, orange and yellow to fill any space in a coloring book.
The blue violet bodice of Snow White’s dress.
The carnation pink flowers bordering a house.
The burnt sienna teepees on Native American lands.
Yes, the 64-box covered all bases from Disney drawings to social studies projects.
● ● ●
As we move toward autumn of 2020, it seems to have been a grayscale kind of year.
The pandemic has changed our way of life, even in our little corner of Appalachia.
Spring’s arrival was greeted while sheltering at home. Tears and fear became the norm of the day.
Our surge hit later than those in metro areas, but still the virus invaded our lives.
Masks are the norm along with our six-foot personal bubbles.
Because I am an editor who also covers cops and courts, my mind sees strangers with an automatic ounce of distrust.
In past times I would stand in a grocery check-in and eye other shoppers warily, wondering who had been convicted of previous crimes.
Now, I attempt to keep even more distance as I ponder who may be positive for Covid-19.
This sense of worry and distrust cannot be healthy, but I know I am not alone in my angst.
This is 2020.
And this is where we are.
● ● ●
This year’s back-to-school prep seems cloaked in questions and uncertainty.
Some kids will be going back to the classroom while others study at home. Whatever the case, anxiety over doing what’s best seems to be a common thread among parents.
Who knows what is the best course, but I do know I feel sadness for our youth.
Sadness for not being able to back-to-school shop without a mask.
Sadness at concern about sickness that trumps fretting over the best pair of jeans.
And sadness for the students who will start the school year social distancing instead of hugging friends and teachers.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.