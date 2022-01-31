I am yearning for spring.
Crocus.
Daffodils.
Tulips under blue skies.
I want to see green grass, and walk outside in flip-flops.
My toenails are currently painted a beautiful shade of Bogota Blackberry, but I can’t appreciate them. Extra-thick socks are my new best friend.
I live on the top of a mountain.
In spring, summer and fall, it’s incredible. No neighbors, just deer. And an occasional fox, coyote and bear.
It’s isolation at its best.
But then comes winter, and the isolation becomes a snowbound lair.
To reach the top of the mountain, one has to traverse a very long, very narrow, very steep and very curvy gravel-and-dirt driveway.
When trees are green it’s poetic in its country atmosphere.
In winter it becomes the backdrop for an extreme, dangerous sport.
l l l
Will I make it down the mountain?
Will I make it up the mountain?
I have asked myself these questions every day since the onset of this year’s snow season.
Yes, I drive a four-wheel-drive vehicle but that is no guarantee of safe passage. Six inches of snow or less and it’s good. More than that and problems can ensue.
And that doesn’t take into account the ice.
l l l
Funny thing is, when main roads are covered with a few inches of snow my driveway is usually easy-peasy.
Gravel provides traction, and my tires don’t slip and slide like they might on Routes 52 or 460.
However, a deep, wet snow is a different story. The snow can actually “pull” one’s vehicle, taking it toward the ditch or, worse, the other side where there is a high, steep, precipitous drop off to the river.
Sure, there are trees between the two, but can one count on an oak to prevent the plunge to the water?
l l l
During my much younger days the then-boyfriend, now-husband, and I were in a pretty bad crash.
We were “muddin’” on an old strip-mine road out in the middle of nowhere. It was a beautiful March day, but the weather in the weeks before had been cold and snowy.
We went around a curve and hit ice. This part of the road was completely shaded, and, in all truthfulness, we were traveling entirely too fast.
The truck went airborne when we lost control and careened over the mountain. It then flipped end-over-end multiple times until we finally landed at the bottom.
Miraculously we lived, suffering only bumps, bruises and a dislocated shoulder.
When my mom saw the wrecked vehicle she burst out crying.
For whatever reason, God decided it wasn’t our day to die.
l l l
I like to think fears can be overcome, but I’ve realized in recent weeks that is not always the case.
I am scared of ice-covered mountain roads, and probably always will be.
It hasn’t helped that twice in the past couple of weeks my vehicle has become stuck on the steep driveway and started sliding backward toward the mountain’s edge.
The parking brake saved me both times, but that didn’t stop the momentary surge of panic and adrenaline rush.
I am old now. I could break a hip – or worse.
l l l
So I am dreaming of spring.
I would like to see blue skies and robins, and spotted fawns in the backyard.
I’d like to sit by a fire for ambience, not warmth.
And I’d like to travel up a serene country road without the fear of mortal danger.
No snow, no ice – just green trees and rhododendron blooms.
The calendar tells me it’s two months away.
It can’t come soon enough.