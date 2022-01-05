A simple Google search reveals that the federal government is so far past broke that the future is terrifying. Current debt is $28.5 trillion and compounding itself on an upward curve that looks like a rocket launch.
The ratio of what we owe divided by every dollar that changed hands in the United States (debt:GDP ratio) has averaged at less than 50 percent over the last 40 years. That means that what we owed was less than half of our economy. Today that ratio is over 100 percent, and if we keep on this path for my grandson's entire life, our debt will become 600 percent bigger than our entire economy. Remember the economic disaster that befell Greece a few years ago? Their debt to GDP ratio was 200 percent. We are on track to reach that level of debt when that 5 year old grandson of mine is about 25. It could happen a lot earlier if interest rates grow, which they certainly will do.
Sen. Manchin is one of the few legislators who is aware of this explosion of federal debt. His stand on the Build Back Better bill is courageous and far sighted. Sure, it would be nice if the government had enough money to ladle it out to families with young children, free preschool, more Medicaid, etc., but I'd rather buy my own hearing aid and let my kids figure out some other way to pay for preschool if it means that grandson of mine could enjoy a decent quality of life as he approaches adulthood. Sen. Manchin had done the far-sighted, good thing, at great cost to himself, instead of the quick and easy path favored by the lazy and cowardly. He is a statesman, not just a politician.
Thanks, Joe.
Craig Spooner
Daniels