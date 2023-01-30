Since the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Roe v Wade in 1973 more than 60 million babies have been aborted in the United States. Actually, the number would be much higher because these are only the reported abortions. But thank God the number of abortions has been declining in recent years.
The recent decision of the Supreme Court was a great victory. However, much of the American people still don’t believe abortion is wrong. So we, as Christians, must continue to defend the rights of the unborn and embrace the sanctity of all life. You might say the word abortion is not found in the Bible, which is true. But the word of God demonstrates that God is the giver of life. God stands for protecting innocent life. Psalms 139:14 says “I will praise thee for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” David is telling us God made him, formed him inside and out and even before David was formed, God had a plan for His life. At conception, God was there because God is the giver of life. Jeremiah 1: 4-5 says “Then the word of the Lord came unto me saying, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee and before thou cometh forth out of the womb I sanctified thee and ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
With advances in technology, today they can watch the development of the baby, even getting 3-D pictures that let us see their features before birth. These advances in technology confirm the prolife view. Most abortions performed in America aren’t due to health of the mother or pregnancy by rape or incest. Most abortions are about lifestyle and choice. The choice to end the baby’s life is about avoiding the responsibility that comes with bringing children into existence. No matter where you go, even places without a Bible in their own language, they still know it is wrong to kill. God created us in his image and we have a conscience. Anyone who has gone through with an abortion can ask God’s forgiveness and be saved and one day see their precious child in Heaven. Make no mistake, only God has the authority to take a life, because He only is the giver of life.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.