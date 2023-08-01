Let’s give our legislators and the governor credit for doing something on behalf of the education of our children. earlier this year, our elected representatives in charleston passed and the governor signed a bill, third grade success act, that pays for teachers’ assistants – primarily in reading – in lower-level classrooms.
Great idea. No. 1, education – K-12 and beyond – is the single most important matter that needs a robust response in West Virginia if not every state. No. 2, reading is the most fundamental of all skills, the gateway to learning. If kids can’t read, they don’t stand much of a chance for a successful future.
As such, noting record low performance in reading and math, legislators did the right thing and pumped money – about $97 million – into the landmark education bill.
Our enthusiasm, however, is tempered by the fact that the state still has an inordinate number of open teaching positions that, for myriad reasons, not the least of which is teacher pay, schools have been unable to fill. Last year, 1,544 certified teachers were teaching out of their content area, according to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE). That’s not a happy place for anyone – teacher, student, school administrator or parent.
Now, in addition to that Gordian knot, the state needs about 2,000 teaching aides.
Notice a theme? School officials are reporting some of the teaching aide positions are being filled internally, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul, as it were. WVDE Deputy Superintendent Sonya White told Amelia Ferrell Knisely with West Virginia Watch that many of the newly created positions are being filled by people already working within schools.
“There’s a lot of shuffling right now,” she said. “Some counties are struggling to fill the positions.”
How troublesome is it? In Berkeley County, 50 of the 62 new aide positions have been filled, the majority of which came from other classrooms in the district.
Knisely reported the same thing was happening in Kanawha County schools where there are concerns that people are leaving special education classrooms for the new aide positions. The Kanawha County school system, which is the state’s largest, needs 80 aides this upcoming year in its first grade classrooms. Knisely reports that they have five to 10 vacancies as of earlier this week.
So, there are reasons for optimism.
Mississippi adopted a similar plan and saw its rankings in reading climb from second worst in 2013 to 21st of the 50 states in 2022. Some of the same initiatives of that program have been included in the West Virginia legislation.
Also, the state has been offering literacy training to principals and teachers this summer, and more than 1,000 school personnel from around the state have participated. That shows a collective enthusiasm for addressing the most basic skill students need to succeed.
Now, how do we attract and retain more teachers?
That should be the new No. 1 goal for our elected representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.