The attacks against two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., earlier this month have evoked new concerns about security for the power grid. Our tri-state region is not immune from those concerns.
But the Dec. 3 incidents also should resurface concerns about how an electromagnetic pulse could inflict devastation on our nation — even more so than the kind of attack that led to an extended period without power for the North Carolina county just northwest of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg.
For many who study the power grid, the Moore County outage, caused by gunfire from a person or persons described by the county’s sheriff as someone who “knew exactly what they were doing,” revived fears emanating from a similar attack in 2013 south of San Jose, California. Those responsible for attacking a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. substation still have not been apprehended.
Regarding what happened on Dec. 3, Duke Energy said the attacks resulted in “multiple equipment failures affecting (the) substations, leaving 45,000 without power.”
A Dec. 4 report in Homeland Security Today said “recent extremist materials have discussed and encouraged targeting critical infrastructure including cellphone towers, railways, the agriculture sector and more – but the greatest share of these public-facing infrastructure threats focuses on the power grid.”
The vulnerability of critical infrastructure such as our power grid is something the nation needs to assess and correct. Let not this attack in North Carolina be forgotten.
