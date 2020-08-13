It’s almost time for hay bales, witches and suitcases. Many fresh-faced teenagers are going to be moving away from home for the first time. While trying to pack everything from the last 18 years into a few bags for the new dorm might sound a little too final for both the family and the kid, I know that the lessons and memories made over the next four years won’t be able to squeeze into those bags.
Soon, they’ll be calling their new place “dorm, sweet dorm” in no time. Or maybe not. Regardless, there are a few little things about living in a dorm that everyone needs to know.
Living in a dorm requires skill, unless the dorm is one of the lavish options with a kitchen, bathroom and literal walls. I learned the hard way. When I moved into my beautiful dorm called Dadisman, I spent almost an hour trying to find my room, number 356. After asking various dorm employees – wearing silver shirts – as to the whereabouts of the room, my room, I was left more confused, as no one knew where to find it. The room wasn’t on the third floor. It was on the fourth. At the end.
Again, room number 356. Makes sense, no?
The showers? They were communal. The tile was cold and dusty. The showers were on one side of the room, only covered by a sheer curtain to block the view from the toilets.
Dorms have no rich and comfortable appointments. They teach some kids how much better they probably had it at home. They also taught me that some never had to clean.
Sometimes, I walked into the study room and was welcomed by legless chairs and flipped tables. And while I learned that dorm people may be rude, but talented, I guess some of them got a little too excited by there being no adults around.
For some, it’s their first brush with complete liberty – and what that looks like. No more being reminded to wake up for class or to do laundry or chance being naked or smelly. In a dorm, some kids decide to get their life together at 3 a.m., while doing their month-old laundry. Some decide to go out on the street and play music until the sun rises. Whatever the case, it’s always a show.
But also, people in dorms know how to keep pinky promises and their shoulders shrugged. They also know how to form bonds that stick. They form those common laughs, even later in life, just by naming the dorm.
It’s a building that I didn’t know would be so weird and scary. But it’s also where I learned how to – almost – be an adult.
So, for those who are moving into the dorm soon, just know that it might not be like the movies portray it, but it’ll definitely be with you forever.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.