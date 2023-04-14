At a time when doubt, cynicism and fabrications of ironclad truths have crept into the nation’s psyche if not our daily conversations, working in concert to diminish the pillars of democracy here in the United States; at a time when a certain trouble-making former president, playing the victim’s role of a persecuted martyr, is auditioning for the lead role of national autocrat, anxious for the day when he can rule by fiat; and at a time when free and democratic countries need to act as one to turn back the audacious, deadly and criminal advances of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine into Ukraine; in these tenuous and dangerous times, we wish we could look to our courts, especially the Supreme Court, our nation’s highest, and feel like, at the very least, it operates above the fray, without fear or favor and certainly beyond the mere hint of political influence.
With Justice Clarence Thomas still holding onto his seat, all of that is called into question.
Thomas, as reported recently by ProPublica, has been on a regular jet-setting tear the past several years, accepting generous amounts of luxury travel – some weighing in at an estimated $500,000 per vacation – from a conservative Republican megadonor, Harlan Crow.
And now, ProPublica is telling us that the billionaire has purchased property owned by Thomas and his family in 2014, throwing gas on a bonfire that could consume whatever credibility is left on the high court that has been making highly controversial decisions in recent years.
Because none of these gifts and financial transactions was reported to comply with federal disclosure rules, Thomas – let us repeat, a sitting Supreme Court justice – could be credibly charged with breaking the law.
Clearly, Crow has used his largesse to gain access to judicial power, choosing to shower his gifts on a man who welcomes a lifestyle subsidized by the rich and famous and disregards his higher ethical obligations.
It is an arrogant profile, an attitude that says laws are meant for the little people, the commoners to follow, but certainly not a justice of the Supreme Court who has access, according to the ProPublica story, to Crow’s Bambardier Global 5000 jet and his 162-foot superyacht “staffed by a coterie of attendants and a private chef.”
Thomas has strong ties to conservative media and the conservative movement. His wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, is an American attorney and conservative activist who, in the days following the 2020 presidential election, was actively involved in an effort to overturn the results of the election. She sent emails to 29 Arizona legislators, urging them to choose a clean slate of electors. And in September of last year, 2022, she emailed a Wisconsin state senator and a Wisconsin state representative with verbatim copies of the Arizona emails urging them to set aside the results of the popular vote and choose their own electors.
That in itself raised eyebrows and got people to thinking about the independence of her husband who, at the end of the day, could be called upon to rule one way or another on any of the many Donald Trump cases now winding their way through the courts.
And we know, certainly, that Justice Thomas has given all the appearances of a compromised man – politically and ethically.
Sounding like a defensive man with much to hide, Thomas has said that he doesn’t have to disclose his Crow-paid vacations under the exemption for personal hospitality.
Well, financial transactions where cash is stuck into a public official’s bank account are quite a different matter.
For the good of the court and our country, Thomas must come clean and file financial disclosure reports and they must be examined with the proverbial fine-toothed comb by those who oversee the federal judiciary. And, yes, if appropriate, a criminal reference must be made to the Justice Department for additional action.
We have tired of saying that no person in our country is above the law – while watching the likes of Clarence Thomas throw it back in our face.
Now, Thomas must be held to account.
