Growing up is realizing that most holidays aren’t as exciting and carefree as they were before the age of 13. It’s seeing half of adults moping around, stressed about Valentine’s Day while the other half devotes the entire month to it, finding the perfect home décor to match the season.
It’s also realizing that government jobs get the oddest holidays off.
Maybe in a few years, Groundhog Day will be added to the ever expanding list. Maybe even National Donut Day.
But hey, who even pays attention to those holidays anyway? For most people, who show up for work, they just take up space on the calendar.
They’re all just another day. For some, it’s a longer weekend. For the rest, it’s a day that they forgot existed. There’s no excitement. No joy. There’s no waking up to a gift basket lying by the door just because it’s President Washington’s birthday.
Instead, it’s waking up to an alarm clock and making the same cheap coffee as any other morning.
However, there is one thing that sparks everyone’s interest. It happens a few times a year. When it happens, everyone is taking photos outside, telling their mom about it and bringing it up in random grocery store conversations. Sometimes, it even makes cable news and floods social media.
Sometimes, all it takes is for a person to wake up, look out the window and see the first snow on the ground. From then on, it’s the talk of the day.
Other times, it’s the first day of the year when one doesn’t have to bring a jacket with them. If they’re really feeling content, they’ll remind everyone of how good it feels outside.
Sure, we all know that it’s a cliché to talk about the weather. Yet, it’s something we all do. It’s engrained within our being. Since we were young, we’ve always wanted to talk about the weather with someone. There is nothing more entertaining and refreshing than when the season changes. It’s honestly a beautiful thing that we all experience.
Every single person, both young and old, feels some sort of emotion when a change of season occurs. Sometimes, it’s a youthful giddiness that takes over. Sometimes, it feels like a hug.
No matter how many years someone has spent on the planet, the changes of weather never get old. We all know that it’s going to happen, but it always feels different than what we remembered.
How lucky are we to live in a place where seasons change? Where we remember the bad weather won’t last forever and remember to savor the days that feel like heaven.
When Presidents Day rolls around, no one is jumping out of bed in the morning, excited about what the day is going to entail. Yet, if they were to peek outside and see the winter sky had turned into spring, that might be enough to change the outlook of the day.
Sure, just because the weather changes doesn’t make it a federal holiday. But in some cases, it can be better than one. Plus, everyone will want to talk about it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.