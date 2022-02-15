We applaud Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using an emergency law to end the protests that froze the capital city of Ottawa, blocked several bridges between his country and ours the past two weeks and, in the process, stirred a stew of detestable public disturbances while delivering a body blow to the economy of Canada and an uppercut to the U.S. auto industry.
The protesters crossed the line of civil public debate long ago in this affair, and announced to all of North America that small groups of rabble-rousers representing a distinct minority of thought could break laws and resort to mankind’s worst instincts, apparently without fear of reprisal.
Well, not this time, as it turns out. And that is good for democracy.
Let us be clear. We are not keen on banning demonstrations, stifling free speech or shutting down a healthy and legitimate debate over national policy. We believe, just as the U.S. Constitution provides, in the right to petition our government. That is one of the foundations on which democracies are built and thrive – and what we encourage. Everyone has a right to be heard.
In this case, the protests stemmed from truckers opposing Canada’s new mandate requiring them to either be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canadian-U,S, border or face a two-week quarantine.
And that is worthy of robust debate.
But this has been no peaceful protest. Participants have been illegally obstructing neighborhoods, disturbing and threatening residents and blocking and impeding the flow of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure between the two nations.
When protests turn to lawlessness, that’s where the conversation stops.
What has transpired these past several days north of the border is anarchy and chaos. It is criminal. It is also another example of a small group of aggrieved bullies disrupting daily life and breaking laws so that they might force their will upon public policy – no matter how wrong or profoundly unpopular.
If what has transpired in Canada reminded you, at least in part, of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on this nation’s capitol, you would not be wrong. In both protests, including similarities in criminality, there were plenty of Confederate flags, the trafficking of misinformation and a healthy dose of white nationalists and extremists milling about, stirring up trouble, egging others on to do their dirty deeds.
Quite frankly, we are tired of it all and want to leave it, along with the Omicron variant, in the rearview mirror in our return to what we hope is our new normal, a more civilized society, in this, our post-Covid era.
These last two years, since Covid reared its ugly head, have not been the most enjoyable. And we understand the pent-up frustration and the feeling that no one is listening to legitimate concerns.
But at some point, like right now, both democracies north and south of the border need to return to and lean on the rule of law.