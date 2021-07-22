A
ppalachians are some of the strongest folks you’ll meet. Especially when those same Appalachians have been thrown to the side year after year, as if a whole human being is completely replaceable – and especially when the dismissive attitude came from those for whom they were making money.
Power dynamics are a toxic creation. Once people feel like they have enough power, they think they can treat someone however they see fit without realizing that their victims must use the outhouse the same way they do.
Still, there is a power dynamic in southern West Virginia that is harmful, whether it be outsiders looking in, thinking that it’s easy to “move on,” or elected government officials thinking that they must know what is best for the state – but really just thinking with their wallet.
It’s curious how the Matewan Massacre or any story of where people are treated unjustly by the elite is swept under the rug. Not many kids learn about such things in their history books. Still yet, they know better.
Miners, in many regards, felt trapped inside of their homes in the early 1900s while the rest of the country seemed to be gaining rights and privileges – everything they could only dream of. Even if that meant that they were controlled by the mine guards. If they saw a miner join a union, the guards were given the order to evict the miner and their family out of the company home. Simply because they wanted to be given rights to care for them and their family instead of selling their souls to the company. Because they wanted to live. And in southern West Virginia, coal ran, and still runs, the towns. So, getting another job that fed their kids and wife wouldn’t be as easy as it sounded. And still, the guards thought that what they were doing was right. They were upholding the rules and laws that had been set in place. But from a different perspective, it would no longer be the case.
But it was wrong to wish for anything that seemed to benefit the individual and not the company.
Those who fought for their union rights were the “red neck army.” They knew that every force was against them, but what else could they possibly lose? If they were miners, there was no job or house they could run back to. It was gone.
Still, “red neck” is a term that folks often use to judge our voice, insult our intelligence or anything that might seem unordinary to others. Almost as if it’s still held against us.
It’s almost like we’re supposed to live inside of this stereotype that was created so others feel sorry for the conditions. But how else are we supposed to climb out of the generational wreckage while it still feels like we’re being held down by those in power? Still, it seems that anything that is new or different that could help us gets thrown out by those with authority.
Regardless, Appalachians will keep going. And for that, I’m proud.
Imagine if some things were put in textbooks.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.