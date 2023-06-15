FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. Trump and his allies are claiming a federal law enacted in the wake of the Watergate scandal and a decade-old case involving former President Bill Clinton gave him the right to take any documents from the White House after losing his bid for re-election. But legal experts say the claims are without merit.