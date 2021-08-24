Democratic voters, can you explain to the citizens the first nine months of your party’s control of our national government?
Afghanistan has now fallen to the Taliban, leading to the slaughter and enslavement of its citizens while your party leader vacations.
Your leader has called on O.P.E.C. to produce more oil to lower gasoline prices but no call to American producers with American labor.
Your leader cancelled the further construction of a major oil pipeline thus eliminating thousands of above living-wage jobs all while giving Putin carte blanche approval to complete his nation’s Nord Stream natural gas line into Europe. This effectively eliminated thousands of more American jobs in the manufacturing of and transporting of liquified natural gas to our very own allies.
Your leaders want a mileage tax on vehicle usage, an increase to the national gas tax, a tax on citizens’ estates at time of death. This estate tax is so extreme that many inheritors will be forced to sell or mortgage their inherited property to pay this tax burden.
Your leaders agree that your daughters must get accustomed to male genitalia in their locker rooms and bathroom areas.
Your leaders demand abortion claiming a woman’s body is her own and untouchable by any laws passed by citizens of any state, but in the same breath we are being forced to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before allowing a woman or other citizen to function in society.
Your leaders believe in open borders with people arriving with no health screening or proof of vaccination. Your party’s deeds and voting records show they now want, and demand, a socialist government at the very minimum, with their expansion of federal control of every aspect of our daily lives.
Your party leaders seek to weaken private property laws as well as the amendments of the Constitution. They seek to divide us by accusing those with opposing views as racist, dangerous and/or simple minded deplorables. This allows them to further their utopian goals for the future Democratic socialist state they wish to achieve.
David Souder
Mt. Hope