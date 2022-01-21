The gateway communities of the New River Gorge region, in this context, are the cities and towns adjacent to public lands throughout Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Each of our gateway communities has something unique to celebrate, and one or more things to improve upon, as we seek to support dynamic and diverse economies that provide positive experiences for our citizens and our visitors.
Joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) team allows us the opportunity to work with public lands managers including the National Park Service, leaders in business and government, academic institutions, and citizens groups. With our partners we collaboratively work to make the most of our natural environment and existing infrastructure and move toward a shared vision for our region’s future.
The designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in late 2020 has since attracted new visitors from all over the United States, and internationally, to enjoy the outdoor wonders and diverse recreational opportunities of the region. Creating rich interpretive, cultural, business, and recreational experiences for people of all ages will entice new visitors, increase return visits, support the retention of existing citizens, and provide an attractive quality of life for everyone spending time here. A critical component to ensuring gateway community success is to focus on intentional redevelopment and focused strategy implementation throughout the region.
Through this column and others we will share in the future, we want to provide a transparent view of the approaches NRGRDA and its partners are taking to strengthen local communities. These initiatives are intended to enhance experiences within our communities that will encourage people to tell others about all the New River Gorge region has to offer.
As an overview, NRGRDA’s gateway community initiatives include but are not limited to:
λIdentifying priority infrastructure projects (broadband, water/sewer, streets, etc.)
λIdentifying priority downtown and brownfields redevelopment projects
λClimate action and resilience planning
λPrioritizing natural/outdoor assets
λImplementing first impression programs to identify experience gaps
λBeautification, Public Arts, Wayfinding, Historic Preservation and Interpretation, and Bike/Walk improvements
λEvaluating and supporting local food systems
λEvaluating and supporting workforce pipelines
λEvaluating and supporting tourism and service industry hospitality training
This intersectional approach will balance the natural assets and cultural heritage within the New River Gorge region with the necessary improvements to infrastructure and the built environment of each community.
The region’s rivers, roads, bridges, lakes, and trails connect our gateway communities, but it’s the minds of our people who can and will enhance the experiences of all who enjoy the New River Gorge region. We need your ideas, collaboration, cooperation, patience, and goodwill as this complex process unfolds. We look forward to sharing future updates periodically.
— Jenna Grayson is manager of strategic partnerships and Andy Davis is manager of gateway community initiatives at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.