On the same day this week, the New York Times printed two credible climate change stories, one in its daily newspaper, the other in its magazine. The newspaper story reported that climate pledges were falling short and that “a chaotic future looks more like reality.” The magazine article, with a quick scan, was a tad more upbeat, if not contradictory to the newspaper’s take in its introductory headline. It reported that through “astonishing declines in the price of renewables, a truly global political mobilization, a clearer picture of the energy future and serious policy focus from world leaders,” we here on earth have cut expected warming almost in half in just five years.
Sounds comforting until you read further, but apparently too few Americans are doing that, causing a huge and troubling disconnect on a decades-old problem now that promises to turn much of the earth to cinder and ash unless more drastic measures are adopted and put into action.
A poll – also released this week, in a note of irony – found two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, yet it also found that nearly as many – 61 percent – say they know little to nothing about the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in August without a single Republican vote, and is offering $375 billion in incentives to accelerate expansion of clean energy. The legislation’s intent is to build out wind and solar power installations and manufacture electric cars, speeding the transition away from fossil fuels that largely cause climate change.
Combined with spending by states and the private sector, the law could help shrink U.S. carbon emissions by about two-fifths by 2030, The Associated Press reported, and chop emissions from electricity by as much as 80 percent.
If you were reading this newspaper or most any other in the U.S. at the time of the congressional debate, you could not have missed the coverage. It was a big deal and was reported and presented as such. Our own Sen. Joe Manchin wrote much of the legislation.
And, yet, six of 10 adults in this country know little to nothing about it – and now are complaining that the government is not doing enough.
Also, the country’s voting population appears ready to turn Congress over to the Republicans – again, not a one of whom voted for the climate legislation.
We will warn you here and now that if you do not see the storm clouds on the horizon and hear the thunder of the approaching storm that is climate change, then it is time to listen up.
Here’s the reality from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.
Despite some progress in the last year, governments need to do more by 2030 to ensure that the global temperature increase is below 2C and ideally closer to 1.5C, the panel said. Climate scientists estimate that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut in half by the end of this decade, and to be eliminated by midcentury in order to keep warming below 2C by 2100. While the consequences of planetary heating above that threshold are projected to be catastrophic, today’s warming of 1.1C above pre-industrial times has already resulted in irreversible changes, according to the U.N.
The good news is that we are doing enough, now, collectively to stop emissions where they are by 2030.
The bad news?
We have to find a way to cut emission – dramatically – in this decade.
That will not be easy, and it won’t happen unless we put down the remote, step away from the political echo chamber and get to some serious work.
We are well aware of extreme weather events that have exposed millions of people to food insecurity and malnutrition. We know that heat-related deaths have increased and that climate migration is on the rise. Agriculture, tourism and fishing are seeing losses and insect and animal species have gone and are going extinct.
That New York Times Magazine story said as much, once you read beyond the headline.
The likeliest future, it said, sits somewhere past thresholds long thought disastrous.
The more we learn about what is already cooked into the books, the more challenging the work becomes. It is exhausting just to consider.
But it is work that we must do – if we want to avoid what the U.N. panel called “endless suffering.”
For now, read up. Be informed. Be curious. Ask questions. And side with serious people who can thread this needle with necessary solutions.
