House keys are important to take everywhere and so is pepper spray, but this time the lime green (probably expired) spray had to be taken off the keys and left behind. Not even that it’s useful for every day. In fact, it’s never been used. But after a few seconds, it finally unraveled from the metal loop and sat on the table to be left behind.
Next thing, I’m holding onto my bag in a cold, empty room. Finally, another woman shows up and sits down, picking up her phone to make a call. A door opens, a man walks out.
“Are you ladies ready?” he asked, looking at the two of us. “If anything is found, you’ll have to wait until our female officer gets here to pat you down.”
Then, the other lady gets up and walks toward him. She shows her ID and walks through metal doors. They say some Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are scary, but maybe they’re nicer at a small airport like Morgantown. But what did I know? I was carefully watching them, trying to figure out what to do when my time approached. No one could know I’ve never done this.
Before, they had us lined up at the desk (all two of us) and weighed our bags and inquired about how much we weighed. But what does one say when they hadn’t dared to step onto a scale in years?
But now, it was time for a different test: Is this person OK to step onto a plane? After fumbling around for the ID and handing it over, I was asked to take off my mask for just a second so they could see my face. Then, after worrying that my ID photo looks more like a mug shot, another worry came once the bag was taken from me and put onto a belt. What if a knife accidently slipped into the bag?
“Please take off your shoes and place them here.” The man smiled, pointing his hand toward the bag. My hands grew damp.
After I walked through the metal detector shoeless, he smiled and asked, “Do you think you passed?”
The plane was small. About four rows. The two of us had assigned seats based on weight. On small planes, they said, “every pound counts.”
A row away sat the two pilots. By the time they began talking on the speaker, the engine was so loud, each word was static. All that could be heard was, “I can’t guarantee an easy flight today.”
Out of the corner of my eye, I saw the other woman fasten her seatbelt. Seatbelts? On a plane? Though confused, I fumbled to find mine. Finally, I grasped it and then the plane started to move. I was still trying to figure out how to put the seatbelt together as the plane was cutting through a dark and rainy sky. But nothing was working. I had tried every way. In a panic, I held the belt together in my hands like a worried kid, hoping no one would notice.
Then, it was almost like the plane turned sideways. Quickly, I realized why there were seatbelts. My feet were grounded into the floor, trying to find stability. My stomach grew queasy and my hands were still holding onto the seatbelt latch. There’s no way people read on planes like this.
Almost 40 minutes later, we had landed. Before I hopped off, my hand slipped into the bag to make sure the keys hadn’t been lost. Although they’re important, maybe researching how to fasten various types of seatbelts is a little more crucial.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.