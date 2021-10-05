The building in the center of downtown Bluewell has seen better days.
Weeds choke the exterior of the structure, while a distinguishable round sign in front is now symbolic of disrepair.
At one time – during my youth – it was some type of sub or sandwich shop.
We didn’t eat there.
I don’t know why.
It then transitioned into a hardware store, if my recollections and those of Bramwell Mayor Lou Stoker are correct.
That, too, failed.
It was no surprise, really. Most folks in Bluewell and surrounding communities were fiercely loyal to Hardware Charlie’s.
Since then, it has remained a sad and forlorn property – a notable icon of businesses that should have succeeded, but didn’t.
But, then again, that was Old Bluewell.
λλλ
I am reminded of an old Seinfeld episode – one in which Jerry tried to help out a business in a location in which all previous enterprises had failed.
Perhaps many small towns and municipalities have that one bad-luck spot. The place where no one goes to shop or eat, but for no apparent reason.
Sometimes I go months – even years – without noticing the vacant Bluewell building. It’s part of the scenery, like an ever-bustling Lynn’s Drive-In or the familiar face of the community bank at the Route 20 intersection.
They are landmarks harkening back to the days of Old Bluewell.
λλλ
Old Bluewell had many sensational sights, with perhaps the most exceptional being the waterfall at Woodlawn cemetery. It fell across the rocks in a tranquil scene, and lit up at night in a showcase of grandeur.
Those who visited the cemetery could also see the giant clock, a landscape adornment that brought a spotlight to the solemn, well-manicured graves surrounding it.
Just down the road was Woodlawn Greenhouse – a property featuring massive structures of glass holding thousands upon thousands of flowers and vegetables.
Not a single spring passed without my family making the annual shopping trek amidst the multiple rows of planters.
λλλ
However, seasons change.
Calendars turn.
And, as they say, time marches on.
The waterfall quit working prior to year 2000.
The greenhouse was put up for sale decades ago, but a heavy snowstorm took out most of the glass before new ownership was obtained. It was torn down, and the location now houses ATV-related businesses.
This is New Bluewell.
λλλ
On my twice-daily commute through the community, I continue to be amazed at its flourishing growth.
Tourists visiting the ATV trails are everywhere.
They are eating at Lynn’s, and Tudor’s, and Gino’s, and food trucks. Yes, we have food trucks!
New businesses have also opened.
Grants Supermarkets is flourishing.
Dollar stores, an auto parts store, a tobacco shop, pharmacies and ATV-related businesses line the roadway.
Near the end of the road before the transition into Bramwell is a signature West Virginia staple. It’s part gas station, part convenience store and part deli, with an out-of-sight liquor store tucked discreetly behind the counter.
This is down-home, hardcore, guest friendly Mountain State at its finest.
This is New Bluewell.
λλλ
Despite the development along our familiar section of Route 52, the old sub shop/hardware store remains in a dilapidated state.
Last week I took a new look at the shabby structure and imagined it being transformed into a Dunkin’ Donuts or Five Guys Burgers.
A niche candy shop or West Virginia souvenir store could also be nice.
Old Bluewell was a wonderful place with warm memories that will continue to live on in hearts and stories told to younger generations.
But New Bluewell is our present, and our prosperous future.
The possibilities are limitless.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.