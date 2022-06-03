Another horrendous but routine school shooting and Americans, once again, are expressing “gloom, despair, and agony on me,” begging for better gun controls.
This will continue for a short period as the wealthy one percent of Americans look on with amusement. They have controlled everything that happens in America since the 1600s, now controlling over 32 percent of all American wealth. Their portfolios include a controlling interest in the Congress, Supreme Court, and the Republican Party including DINO Joe Manchin. Each time legislation is proposed that would improve the lives of average West Virginians, the one percent immediately unleash Manchin and their other paid political puppets who begin shouting a scare trope such as “socialism” or “Second Amendment rights.”
The ultra rich enjoy a more favorable tax rate than the lower 75 percent of West Virginians since their paid politicians control the tax laws. That one percent, aided by Manchin, is leading America slowly but surely toward a dictatorship where our inalienable rights will be stripped away while the oligarchs prosper, further widening that wage gap as in Russia. If we could fix that wage-gap problem, guns, climate change, universal health care, affordable prescription drugs, affordable housing, affordable education, child hunger and many others would cease to be problems. The wealthy one percent will allow us to apply a Band-Aid occasionally but will never agree to the surgery that is required. Without “wealth surgery” American democracy is doomed.
Does “good old Joe” even give a darn?
James Stuart Emery
LTC, US Army (Retired)
Valrico, FL