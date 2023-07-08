“God bless America” has become a prayer seeking divine blessing. Psalm 33:12 states, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”
America became a great nation because it was founded upon Christian principles. Pilgrims signed The Mayflower Compact “For the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith.” Our forefathers made specific references to our dependence on God in The Declaration of Independence four times. He created the world, He’s the foundation for morality, He will judge the world, and interfere in the lives of nations and peoples.
Today, America wants God’s favor but does not want God. This nation’s infrastructure has been torn down. It’s willfully corrupt, disobedient, ungrateful, woefully lacking in virtue, lowered standards, has abandoned God and godly beliefs; as the fiber of our freedoms and prosperity hang by a fragile thread.
Watch the news; it’s terrifying what’s happening in the world. Violence is rampant. Noah also lived in perilous times when people refused to repent. There’s no regard for life while evil is celebrated and good is condemned. “Right is right, even if everyone is against it, and wrong is wrong, even if everyone is for it.” (William Penn)
America needs CPR … Christ, Prayer, and Repentance. There’s no pride in doing what is contrary to God. Politicians spew dishonest speeches ending with, “God Bless America.” Penn also stated, “If we are not governed by God, we will be ruled by tyrants.” We must declare our dependence on God. “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in men.” (Psalm 118:9)
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart.” (Proverbs 3:5) “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36,37)
Jesus came to save the world but is returning to judge the world. “Society as a whole cannot be delivered from moral bankruptcy unless individual lives are transformed by Christ.” (John MacArthur) “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” (2 Corinthians 3:17)
Let’s make America godly again!
“God bless America, my home sweet home.”
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
