We need wise and godly leaders, but America’s problem is not political and cannot be solved by Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives. Our problem is spiritual. We need a genuine revival in the hearts of the people. As the Bible states in Chronicles 7:14, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
A very insightful book was written by author Vance Havner titled The Secret of Christian Joy, and it explains the need of America for an old-fashioned, heaven-born, God-sent revival.
Throughout the history of the church, when clouds have hung lowest, when sin has seemed blackest and faith has been weakest, there have always been a faithful few who have not sold out to the devil nor bowed the knee to Baal, who have feared the Lord and thought upon his name and have not forsaken the assembling of themselves together. These have sought the Lord to revive his work in the midst of the years, and in the midst of the fears and tears, and in wrath to remember mercy. God has always answered such supplication, filling each heart with his love, rekindling each soul with fire from above.
Psalm 80:18 reads “Revive us, and we will call upon Your Name.” Psalm 85:6 reads “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?”
If only a handful of people are willing to pray for revival, such a start that would be for God to heal individual hearts and our nation.
Sandy Dupree
Union
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.