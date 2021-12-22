We see our country tested daily on survival. We see an ungrateful country. People from foreign countries try to get into America and we have American citizens tearing the country apart and putting it down.
We see American History eradicated, torn down and changed to a version that is unverifiable or factual. They want to demean a country they choose to live in. They do not know how to be true American citizens. They think they are flawless.
We see our traditions, our laws and our way of life being eradicated daily. America is put at the end of the line by some who lead. Foreign countries’ needs are paramount in the Biden presidency.
Our fossil fuel needs in America are eradicated but given a seal of approval to foreign countries like Russia or Germany. They want America to be dependent not independent. They don’t care about Americans’ livelihoods. They don’t care about the high gas prices, high heating prices and how America struggles.
America’s manufacturing is more or less eradicated, but those who lead look to foreign countries for all the goods we need, all the pharmaceuticals. We depend on foreign countries for solar panels and for wind turbines. We depend on them for cells for the electric cars they want America dependent on. Never mind the power grid in America.
America is intimidated and threatened by the Biden mandate. Citizens are losing their income, their jobs. But those who overrun our borders illegally are not a problem, even though they are not vetted and not vaccinated. The 82 thousand Afghans brought to America that were not vetted not vaccinated are not a concern, either.
Schools in America have gotten away from the basics of learning to help students make their way in life with skills or a degree. They replace it with political or social teaching. Children are shown flaws in one another. They are shown they are politically or sexually different. That is the role of a parent to discuss.
Criminality has taken over America. The endless stealing, murders and assault. Those who do away with law enforcement are paying the price along with the citizens. We have those who don’t earn their way but just take. Those who lead do not bring back law and order. They don’t bring back accountability.
No, America is not “back.” It is struggling. No, America is not “Built Back Better.” Its leaders, its Congress do not lead, they put down America.
America is a target for foreign countries. We need a change. Soon.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring