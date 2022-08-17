Can you remember when riots were unthinkable? When you left your front door unlocked at night? When the flag was a sacred symbol? When you weren’t afraid to go out at night? When people knew what the Fourth of July stood for? When people expected less and valued what they had more? When politicians proclaimed their patriotism and meant it? When everybody knew the difference between right and wrong? When schools actually taught reading, writing and arithmetic? When our government stood up for Americans anywhere in the world? When you knew that the law would be enforced and your safety protected? When the law meant justice and you felt a shiver of awe at the sight of a policeman? When you considered yourself fortunate to have a good job and proud to have it? When America was a land filled with brave, confident hard working people? Oh my, I could go on and on.
When did America start going in the wrong direction? In my opinion, it started when prayer and God were taken out of homes. Then Madalyn O’Hara fought to have prayer and God taken out of school and won the battle in 1963. I was a child, 10 years old, and I’ll never forget that day when I was in school and the announcement came over the intercom. No longer were we allowed to pray out loud or have Bible reading. What a sad day.
The answer to our nation’s problems is found in II Chronicles. 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
What if the parents today in every family and in every church would begin family prayer? What if they started attending church with their children each and every time the church holds a service? I will assure you in a year our country would know something has happened. Is God’s judgment going to fall on America or will we return to God? America has a choice. We have a choice. Will you return?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
