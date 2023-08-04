We see that the country is finally getting to see daylight in what the country has been put through. There are those who want the public to be naive and close their eyes to the many crises this country has faced and continue face to this very day.
We see our flag desecrated, disrespected and reviled by our leaders and those who live in America.
We see our leaders and the left lump all white Americans as MEGA people, as White Supremacists or White Nationalists because we don’t follow with their agenda of what America should be. Americans want a strong, moral, safe and independent country. We don’t think that is wrong to expect.
We have seen our leaders grovel and bow to foreign adversaries. They look like bobble heads in their disrespect for America, letting foreign adversaries surveil over America. Letting them be confronational in the skies and in open seas. Over taking prized property to surveil America.
We have leaders who want American taxpayers to pick up the tab for people who don’t want to work, for students who incur excessive debt and want someone else to pay for it, and who send out money to any foreign country.
We have leaders in our country who are not reprimanded for slander and disrespect for protesting for their ancestors in foreign countries. Against our allies, calling them racist countries and other derogatory names. They work in the American government and represent American people and our allies.
Many on the left are in a tyraid because a country song and video brought to light what has happened to America; burning of businesses, the no law enforcement movement and the criminality and lay criminals who steal for a living.
The left media, talk shows and our current leaders are crying out that this means an insurrection. No, the American people survived poor choices of the left, poor judgement and policies of the left. We can survive a video that tells it like it is in America today.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
