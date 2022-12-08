The struggle to find and retain talented and dedicated teachers is a nationwide issue. That’s why Allyson Varlas’ story is a much-needed reminder that we must do more to both attract and retain teachers whose primary focus is educating students and enlightening young minds.
Varlas is a Title 1 reading specialist at Central Elementary School in Marshall County. She is the daughter of a Title 1 reading specialist in Ohio County Schools, Cathy Whorton. So it seems like an easy step to take for her to become a teacher.
But it wasn’t that simple. Education was not in her plans coming out of high school. It wasn’t until her time at West Liberty University that she realized teaching was her path.
“I did not want to be a teacher. I grew up with a teacher and wanted to avoid it. And naturally, I ended up being a teacher,” she said.
The Marshall County education community should be thankful she answered her calling, as recently she was honored by the West Virginia Reading Association with its Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. The honor is bestowed each year on an outstanding young reading teacher who has taught for at least one year, but no more than five years.
Varlas said after resisting her calling, all it took was one day in the classroom to know what her future would be. “I think (teaching) was something I deep down wanted to do, but I wanted to avoid it,” Varlas said. “But when I went into the classroom, it just felt like second nature and something I was just naturally able to do.”
Parents and students in Marshall County should count themselves lucky that Varlas followed her calling. The question we must deal with now is how do we get more teachers like her in the classroom — those who love to teach and are dedicated to their professions?
This question and others dealing with public education must be a priority when the Legislature convenes in January.
