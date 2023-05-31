The horrifying events that invade our lives are terrifying, troubling, and upsetting. But, they are not surprising. We are witnessing the unveiling of the human heart that rejects the grace of God.
This increasingly ungodly culture hates the truth, even denying the One who claimed to be the Truth, waging war on Christianity, its claims and followers, spewing out lies, hatred and murders. Institutions of "higher" learning have been promoting this godless brainwashing and humanistic philosophy (where man becomes his own god) for ages, but especially in the last century here in the USA.
It is a serious error to believe that the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ is not involved in the affairs of men. Although His handiwork may not be recognized, it is no less effective. Perhaps, it becomes most evident when He removed His restraining influence and gives people over to their ungodly influences, instincts, and actions (see Romans 1: 18-32).
We are merely reaping the consequences of a society that increasingly rejects God, even denying His existence. The results are obvious: evil thoughts, fornication, theft, murders, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride and foolishness. Jesus concludes, "All these evil things proceed from within and defile the man" (see Mark 7:20-23).
All the best intentions and programs of men are doomed to failure if they merely address and treat the symptoms, failing to recognize the fatal disease that resides within the heart of mankind.
And yet I am not in despair. Historically, God has poured forth mercy and grace upon wayward nations as they recognized they needed Him and He restored them to God recognizing, God exalting, God worshipping people and all the ensuing benefits. It can happen once again, but humility and goodness must precede greatness. God wants to hear the cry of a broken, contrite people. We need God to invade this land in a supernatural way pouring forth mercy, grace, and glory from on high, turning hearts back to the knowledge of God the father and His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. Will you be that person who is willing to cry out to the Lord for the sake of this once great nation? I will.
Sandy Dupree
Union, WV
