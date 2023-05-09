The words rolled off his tongue with ease, with intent and without shame.
“Fags,” he said. “Catholic fags.”
It was as if Bob Huggins, the wildly successful men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame just this past year, had grown quite comfortable with the term, as if he had used the homophobic slur before, multiple times, with the guys, in a locker room, at a bar or private residence, with friends and hangers-on, people whom he could trust not to repeat what he said, people with whom he could feel comfortable speaking as he does with his words, this one and others, naturally, no matter how offensive.
Because that is the way he talks, the way he sees the world.
Only this time it was on a sports radio broadcast for all to hear. And we did.
Huggins apologized later, saying, accurately, that he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for.”
“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”
Well, that much is to be seen.
But what apparently is oblivious to “Huggy Bear,” as he is fondly called, is that the U.S., influenced by hateful, extreme, right-wing Christian nationalism, is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for gays and lesbians and transgenders, people who are as different from Huggins as he is from them. He may not know because he does not have to live the daily reality that the LGBTQ community is nine times more likely to be victims of violent hate crimes than heterosexual white America, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Violent hate crimes, such as assaults, the school found, are motivated in part by bias and involve hate language – like calling someone a fag, for instance.
Once an authority figure uses such terminology, the slur becomes more commonplace, more accessible for everyday use. When Huggins says it, he gives license to others to do the same – because Huggins has a lot of people who emulate him. If Hugs said it, it must be OK.
And it’s not just that members of the LGBTQ community are more likely to be assaulted in public, which they are, but state legislatures – including West Virginia’s – are piling on, lining up to quash and suppress LGBTQ lifestyles and choices – to keep it all hidden, out of sight, especially from children.
As of April 3, at least 417 anti-LGBTQ bills had been introduced in state legislatures across our country — a record, according to American Civil Liberties Union data, more than twice the number of such bills introduced all of last year, and nearly 10 times as many as five years ago.
Education and health care-related bills, in particular, are popping up in unprecedented numbers. There is a renewed push to ban access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, and there is a focus on regulating and restricting curriculum in public schools, including discussions around gender identity and sexuality.
In Florida schools you can’t say gay and in Tennessee a bill has been passed and signed into law limiting “adult cabaret performances” on public property.
It is a trend of ignorance, a trail of intolerance and fear, a walk away from respecting and appreciating all that diversity offers – not a happy path for a country that prides itself on being the land of the free and home of the brave.
