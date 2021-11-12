It’s the photos of the whimsical weddings plastered across social media from the wedding of a girl you used to gossip with across the desk in math class.
It’s the long-awaited pregnancy announcement from the couple who would have never dated in high school but had gotten together over the years. They had been trying to start their own family for some time and finally got a positive.
It’s the proud moment when the quiet boy who was always doodling on paper bought his first house. In a moment, everyone was proud, and every word was filled with congratulations.
Even though it had been years since the times of gossiping or complaining about homework, there is still something inside that is filled with joy for their accomplishments. Growing up can be beautiful.
These are the times when you realize that life keeps going and everyone is growing up. Even silently standing along the sidelines, nice to know that they’re doing well. Old friends who have slowly drifted into strangers are living the lives that they were once only daydreaming about. Sure, it might not have been the life that the MASH game had predicted they’d have (sadly, they didn’t marry their celebrity crush they had at 13) but it was the life that their grown self would want.
It’s beautiful, creating a life. It’s the photos of the wedding, the emotional pregnancy announcement and the signing for the house that reminds me that getting older is filled with those sincere sentiments of life. That it’s not about showing off, but about the simplicity of romanticizing life. That it’s about choosing whom you want to create the future with and deciding how it might turn out.
Yet, at what point are you behind the milestones of others? That is, if there’s even a timeline of what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s funny that the older I get, the more I want to create a life and a family of my own, too. Though in high school, that thought would never have taken shape. It was almost a sin of sorts that didn’t fit into the realm of the dream life. It’s funny how building a life doesn’t sound like a joke now.
Life isn’t ever what anyone expects. We know this. When we had painted the overall photo in our head, we had failed to sketch out the little details that could change the entire theme of the picture. Yet isn’t that the fun of it? If the girl had never gotten the nerve to talk to the guy, there might not be any wedding photos. If he hadn’t gotten that one job, he might not have the downpayment. It’s the little details that can turn into something big.
But from this side, I’m proud of everyone I’ve grown up with. It’s amazing to see someone creating their future and getting what they want. They might not know, but it’s inspiring. It’s not a feeling of envy or anything bleak, but one of joy and all things warm.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.