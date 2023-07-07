Consider yourself warned: This little conversation today, this come-to-Jesus moment, is going to take a tad longer than what a Major League Baseball pitch clock allows.
All of this division within our country? All of the political rancor, shouting matches and posturing? The rush to the philosophical extremes guided by party dogma? The lying and bickering? Deciding who takes out the garbage and whose turn it is to wash the dishes?
Well, now, thanks to the MLB dunderheads, there is less of a buffer between all of that cacophony and calamity and the warm embrace of the friendly confines of the old ballyard.
This season, you may know, the brainiacs in MLB’s front offices and the league’s competition committee decided to artificially speed up the game – a game that I have loved since my Little League days, wearing my Luis Aparicio glove, back on the diamond, the only ballfield, in little Bagley, Iowa. Those suits in suites wanted, so is said, to make the game all the more exciting by adopting a set of rules that begs for cartoonish, illustrated lampoon.
The silliest of the new rules is a bigger base – literally, from 15 inches squared to 18. The main marketing point, without any statistical analysis whatsoever, is that it will increase stolen base attempts and artificially inject action into a game that, apparently, too many who are calling the shots find boring.
Yeah, well, give me a call when somebody approaches Rickey Henderson’s MLB record of 1,406 – set back in the day when the bases were smaller but his superior speed and ability to read a pitcher’s motion was unparalleled. He was electric.
Why would MLB try to erase the advantages of those skills? Leveling the playing field dilutes and diminishes the artistry with which the game, at its most beautiful, is played. Hey, Barry Larkin was a good baseball player, a solid glove at short and a routine .300 hitter. He had a little pop in his bat, too. And, yeah, he was a threat on base, stealing 379 sacks in his career. When the Reds were in town, he was a guy you would keep an eye on. And had he been born a couple of decades later, his total stolen base would be climbing now toward the clubhouse of the elite, we can assume, but it would not have elevated his ability, only lessened the achievement of those who were truly expert and gifted.
Another rule change is that teams are prohibited from using a shift on defense. In other words, a manager can no longer put three of his four infielders on one side of the infield because that is where a batter has a known and charted tendency to hit the ball. It is a smart defensive alignment with an obvious Achilles heel: hitters who learn how to hit the ball to the opposite side of the infield or – clutch your popcorn – become proficient at laying down a perfectly placed bunt.
There. Problem solved. Runner on. No more shifts.
Finally, the worst, the pitcher’s clock – a dang clock in baseball where there had never ever been a clock before because each and every game was, in fact, timeless.
The rule, in short, dictates that pitchers are now under the gun to make a pitch in an allotted time, and hitters have to be in the batter’s box, focused on the pitcher, with at least eight seconds on the clock.
Has it speeded up games? Yes, by about 20-25 minutes.
And that’s my beef.
I get to only a handful of games a year – if that. As such, I want to stay, to hang out for the day, not be rushed, to show up for batting practice and enjoy my beers and a dog, a conversation with a friend and a stranger seated nearby or the family – when they decide to come along.
I come to exhale, to get away from the cantankerous and exhausting influencers of life. I come for the game, the company, a cold beer and salted peanuts in a shell.
Why would I want to cut that short?
Besides, I’ll just have to take out the garbage when I get home.
