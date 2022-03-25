Sleep has not come easily these past several months. First suspicion, Covid brain. But, no, this far into the pandemic, fully vaccinated with a booster to boot, I do not assign any of the tossing and turning, the restlessness and tangled sheets to any lingering concerns of catching Covid, to having to mingle with too many unmasked people at the grocery store, to battle fatigue. I am back at the office, have been for nearly a year, now, and I slip on a mask only when I go to the market or when it makes others feel more comfortable. Alone, in my office, as most days are spent, no mask required. My rule.
I am a social animal and that comes in handy when doing this job. I love a conversation, face to face, preferably, over coffee in the office. Those talks are important to my ecosystem and to helping me better understand this place where I landed six years ago and the people who make it go. Those give-and-takes are most always enjoyable and instructive. There are exceptions, of course, but there is nothing in any of that that has me on edge.
When it comes to sleep, nodding off is not the problem, either. I do not suffer from insomnia. As dictated by work, bedtime comes later some nights than others. But I have always read myself to sleep, no matter the hour. I do not watch much TV. Have never needed a pill or a warm glass of milk. I do not count sheep. When it is time to shut off the lights, typically I reach for non-fiction, a longer story that the pace and scrum of a newspaper day do not permit.
But during the night, after closing the book on the day and the eyelids close, the bedsheet tango begins.
Clearly, something’s bugging me.
I have been thinking on this awhile and my best guess is that, as I get older, I see the finish lines for career and life – as my youngest daughter once observed, “Nobody gets out alive” – and I worry that too much has been left at loose ends, unfinished, and that we, specifically, members of my Boomer generation and those immediately following, folks who are old enough to know better, are leaving one heck of a mess for the kids.
It hurts my heart.
Our job as parents, I believe, is to clear the runway for their takeoff. And yet what I see across the vast landscape of world problems are shards of glass and crumbled concrete obstructing any notion of a smooth departure to say nothing of a soft landing.
This past weekend, my significant other and I traveled to see our youngest son at college where he was performing with members of a campus comedy troop.
It was a terrific show, lots of laughs and plenty of social commentary. It was a carefree night where laughing out loud at the human condition came easily and felt good for the soul. My heart, I believe, grew two sizes. In that setting, hanging around college kids who are having a grand old time being young and smart and far more informed than any preceding generation, it is difficult not to be encouraged and hopeful about the future.
And, yet, here I am, tossing and turning, all tangled up.
Certainly, there is much to be concerned with in the world today, up to and including the fresh hell of a new war where one side is threatening the use of biological and nuclear weapons to completely subjugate what had been, as of about a month ago, the citizens of a free, independent and sovereign nation. This is a war that is being prosecuted by a supreme narcissist, a soulless autocrat who thinks nothing of raining indiscriminate death and destruction down on innocent citizens, in urban cores of magnificent cities, on hospitals, maternity wards, shopping malls and apartment complexes – on non-military targets.
And there are political and media merchants here in the United States who are applauding the tyrant – yes, they are – because they see an advantage for themselves, bigger ratings, more money. To hell with our country. This is about their greed, ambitions and oversized egos.
This, I have decided, is just the latest dispatch from a dispiriting future, one that I feel a certain shared and shameful responsibility in creating.
And I think it begins right here at home, as it most always does, where we seem to be having a tough time with the truth, among other urgent matters, that climate change is an existential threat. We drill baby drill and burn baby burn because it is just so inconvenient and uncomfortable to change our ways, to admit bad habits. We are addicted to carbon. Have been for generations. It is in our blood, in our histories, our culture and it keeps food on the table – though not nearly as many tables.
And here’s the thing: We know this slow-moving catastrophe is here, knocking at the front door, and we know what we have to do to turn down the temperature, to avoid the worst of what is forecast.
And yet.
“There is no kind way to put it,” United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday in a keynote address to the Economist Sustainability Summit in London. “We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”
Indeed.
A UN assessment last fall found that some of the detrimental impacts of climate change had become irreversible – written into the script of human history. The report said significant action – if adopted by all – could keep the crisis from spiraling out of control even more than what it has already.
So where is our collective sense of urgency?
And so I struggle with my dreams, interrupted by nightmarish scenarios of the life we are leaving for our children and theirs.
We have failed. And, it seems, we don’t give a damn.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.