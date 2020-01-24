THUMBS UP to Lexi Jones, 10, creator of Lexi’s List – a resource that details the material needs of several local nonprofit organizations – for being recognized recently for her “exemplary community service” with the Youth Service America’s (YSA) Everyday Young Hero award. The honor recognizes young people who are actively engaged in serving their communities and acting as a role model to other potential change makers. Since November, Lexi, a fifth-grader at Crescent Elementary School, facilitated donations of over $11,000 to the nonprofits on her list, which have increased in both donations and volunteers since the list was shared. Jones is updating her list because she has learned about new places in the area that need help. To view her feature on YSA, visit www.LeadASAP.YSA.org or visit YSA’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. To donate to one of the organization on Lexi’s List or to learn more about how and where to donate, email Lexi at lexilist@yahoo.com.
THUMBS UP to Carl Schrock for his $20,000 donation to Shady Spring Elementary School’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) education program. Schrock, born and raised in Gray, Pa., worked in many states, including here in southern West Virginia. Schrock has donated over $125,000 across Somerset County in Pennsylvania and many southern West Virginia schools including Memorial School in Bluefield, McDowell County Schools and Pipestem State Park. He is having another $5,000 delivered to the Raleigh County Schools Central Offices as an added gift to Shady Spring Elementary.
THUMBS DOWN. While memories of the flood of 2016 may have faded for most West Virginians, those living in the hardest-hit communities in Greenbrier County continue to see the slog of recovery persisting. The RISE West Virginia program, with its much-touted $150 million war chest, has been the focus of hope and gratitude, but mostly it has overpromised and underdelivered. As of Friday, there were 371 applicants somewhere in the RISE system – some having just filed initial paperwork, others awaiting environmental evaluations and yet others in the midst of demolition or rebuilding. This program is taking too long for those who are looking for a hand up.
THUMBS DOWN to anybody who shows up at an airport with a loaded gun. Transportation Security Administration recently reported that the number of guns found at West Virginia airports nearly doubled last year. The agency said officers stopped 18 firearms at airport checkpoints last year – up from 10 guns in 2018.