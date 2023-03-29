Elderly and disabled homeowners in Beckley’s minority communities seem to be restricted in programs that foster community development. In a review supported by the Beckley Area Foundation, these homeowners face a host of disqualifying reasons that limit their ability to obtain assistance from commercial lenders and public programs.
Millions of dollars appropriated to West Virginia from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are returned from the state due to eligibility requirements meant to evade fraud and protect homeowners.
HUD’s plan, titled Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH), encourages representatives to take meaningful actions that help communities overcome patterns of segregation, address significant disparities, and promote access to opportunities in housing needs. This effort is to help transform racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty into areas of opportunity while fostering and maintaining compliance with civil rights and fair housing laws.
Millions of dollars of infrastructure development is occurring in Beckley’s minority communities. There are investments in new sewer lines, recreation parks, electrical/communication infrastructure, and a $20 million elementary school project.
Beckley’s minority community consists of about 4,163 individuals, with the median age of the city’s entire population over 40 years. During the review in the minority communities of East Beckley and East Park, most homeowners identified as having significant housing repair needs are elderly and disabled homeowners on a fixed income. These repairs require new roofs, windows, and doors. Without adequate repairs, these houses suffer interior damage to ceilings, floors, and electrical components. Utility bills are high due to poor windows and doors.
Eligibility requirements for house repairs limit access to funds because of fractured deeds whereby more than one person holds ownership and lenders and public agencies will not accept risk in disagreements among ownership. Other issues are associated with whether the house can be insured, poor credit scores when owners cannot manage debt, lack of support when completing online or written applications, and meeting deadlines.
The city of Beckley will receive $292,696 from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program specifically appropriated to fill the housing needs for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, address homelessness as well as supporting programs that benefit low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
Many of those elderly and disabled individuals are currently living in severely dilapidated houses and cannot qualify for various housing programs. Many of these houses were built before 1970 and need immediate attention. Otherwise, given the location, these individuals will have to make difficult decisions on where or how to live in the area.
Policies for elderly and disabled homeowners on a fixed income must change if investments are made for them to age with dignity in their own homes. Some considerations can be given to length of time in a home in lieu of fractured deeds. Legal help is needed by some homeowners in order to correct situations occurring on deeds and in financial matters. Many of these residents have limited technical skills for online submissions. Potential home values can be taken into account based on community conditions. Also, service organizations within and outside the community can supply manpower and materials to help struggling residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.