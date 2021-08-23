The brightly colored flowers and dog toys are a striking contrast to the muted brown ground. There is no grass on this plot – a site high on the property, where dogs guard the yard and house on summer days, and tears fall when those days are cut short.
German shepherd Cassie and I stare at the gravesite in a quiet, melancholy state.
She does not move to steal even one of the rainbow-hued balls.
Purple, orange, pink, green and red. Pica loved bright colors.
And these were his toys.
Too often, we are not grateful for the good days. Normal and mundane are taken for granted instead of appreciated.
Why celebrate a typical 24 hours with no drama?
Why not?
My outlook has changed with the knowledge that a simple turn of a calendar page can bring a landslide of uncertainty and sadness.
λλλ
Pica didn’t eat his turkey bacon.
It was the good kind, found in the little refrigerator in the dog food aisle. His favorite treat.
So why didn’t he eat it?
Twelve days ago that thought nagged me as I drove to work.
My baby boy German shepherd had played with Cassie that morning. Run around in the yard. Eaten his breakfast and drunk plenty of water.
There was no sign of sickness. So why didn’t he eat the turkey bacon?
Shakespeare would likely call it foreshadowing.
That evening, I watched Pica intently. He did not seem ill, but something was not right.
I planned a vet visit for the next day.
There were two puddles of urine in the hallway when I awoke in the morning. My shepherds had been house-trained for years.
I called the vet 15 minutes after they opened and dropped a lethargic Pica off before work.
I was concerned but not worried. Maybe it was a bladder or kidney infection. I had no fear that whatever it was couldn’t be cured by a good dose of antibiotics.
But that afternoon I got the call. The call that changed our mundane life.
Pica’s red blood cell and platelet counts were critically low. He needed to be taken to Virginia Tech immediately for specialized care and a blood transfusion.
He was diagnosed with autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Initially, those words were Greek. But in the ensuing hours and days I learned that Pica’s immune system had gone “haywire,” causing it to attack and destroy his own red blood cells.
His dire condition became clear as I talked to the emergency vet at Tech Wednesday evening.
As I stroked Pica’s head during the examination, the vet looked me in the eye and said, “Your dog could die tonight.”
λλλ
The next few days remain a blur.
We traveled back and forth to Tech. Visited with Pica. Consulted with the vets.
He was given lots of fluids, lots of meds, two blood transfusions and an immunoglobulin transfusion. I still have no idea what this is, other than they had to get it from a “people hospital.”
Pica’s student intern, Matt, became our angel. He would crawl in the kennel and cuddle with him. On two separate days he did this for 12 hours.
Saturday morning things seemed to be looking up. We were at Tech for an 8 a.m. visit. Pica was still gravely ill, but his eyes were brighter and he seemed more alert. The best news of all was that he walked from the weight scale back to his kennel.
Ten hours and 15 minutes later – an eye blink on the calendar – my cellphone rang.
It was a call from Blacksburg.
I felt the gloom of Shakespeare’s foreshadowing.
Pica had gone into cardiac arrest and multi-organ system failure.
Our boy was gone.
λλλ
The husband buried Pica on the hill on the property in the dark of that Saturday night.
We put his favorite balls on the gravesite and laid flowers the next day.
I worry about Cassie, who has lost her best buddy and brother. And about us – we who did not celebrate the mundane.
One day at Tech, a vet called Pica a “good dog.” I politely corrected her.
“No,” I said. “He’s a great dog.”
Now, the memory of that greatness is marked solely in our hearts and minds.
As I wallow in the depths of grief I would recommend to others to appreciate the normal.
Give an extra treat. Throw the ball again. Take a second walk.
Today may seem like forever, but it’s not.
— Samantha Perry is the editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. She can be reached at sperry@bdtelegraph.com.