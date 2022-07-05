As we celebrate and enjoy the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday, it might behoove us to consider who we are as Americans. It also behooves us to consider what we consider our rights and our obligations as Americans, and consider our role in protecting the integrity of our form and practice of government that had its beginnings with the Declaration of Independence.
The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States says “In Order to form a more perfect Union.”
This is the mission and goal of our government founded on the format of the Constitution. However, when the Constitution was ratified by the states, those who qualified to have the power to vote were men who had property. This condition was discriminatory toward all other men, to all women, and also, obviously, those who were enslaved.
Today the right to vote has had a difficult evolution in recognizing the inherent value and abilities of all people who live within the United States, and a gradual enfranchisement of all U.S. citizens. The right to vote was subsequently extended to propertied men who became citizens, then to men who did not have property, then to emancipated male slaves, and not until 1920 to women.
We as individuals are imperfect beings, and when acting within a group can also be imperfect. We acknowledge that our country is imperfect. In our history, there has been much to be ashamed of, be it slavery of African-Americans, or suppression of the working class as groups attempting to unionize their workplace, the repression and attempted extinction of native Americans, or violence against various ethnic, racial, gender or religious groups. The American Civil War was perhaps the most impactful conflict in dealing with major weaknesses within our country.
Yet our country has had great moments: meeting the needs to fight the Nazi and Japanese aggressions in WWII, making major changes during the Civil Rights period to provide equal protection of the law to African-Americans and other minorities, and the legislative measures to provide equal opportunities to women, the poor, the disabled and the elderly during the “War on Poverty.” The days of “No Irish Need Apply” and similar discriminations are officially in the past. However, there are still the “Imperfect” conditions and circumstances of today that not only discriminate against certain peoples, but are actively applied to make it difficult for certain segments of the electorate to exercise their “inherent right” to vote and be represented in the halls of government.
We should never forget that our country has had major defects in its culture and structure that have been overcome, but that similar defects still exist today. If we are to celebrate the beginnings of the struggle for liberty, rights and freedom on July Fourth, we also need to keep in mind how much more we need to do to preserve our democratic republic, to protect and defend the Constitution, and to humbly admit how imperfect we all are. As we celebrate the founding of our country, let us strive to lessen these imperfections both within ourselves and within our country we so dearly love.
— Dr. Joseph Golden has run a medical practice, first at his Cabin Creek Clinic and then for 34 years in Sophia, which is part of New River Health Association.