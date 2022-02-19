As you may have heard or seen in this paper, Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center will be moving our Raleigh County office to the historic Ambrosia Inn. Many people have been curious about this, and I would like to share with the community the reasoning behind the move.
Five years ago, our then board president was concerned that our office in Fayette County which was located in an old strip mall, was not a suitable location for children and their families. After an extensive search we found our current home in Oak Hill. The house had been abandoned, was in foreclosure, and the local community was not happy about it. The house once had been one of the beautiful homes along Jones Avenue. Just For Kids was able to purchase it, complete extensive renovations and bring it back to its former positive status in the community. Many of our neighbors expressed gratitude for our efforts and for its current use in reducing trauma for children who experience child sexual abuse. After a yearlong fundraiser and the generous support of the Lessman Family, we were able to retire the mortgage and cover all of the renovation costs.
We learned much from that move, including the value of children coming to a home rather than an office to be interviewed. Every child who comes to our offices has been traumatized. Many children’s trauma can be triggered by seemingly innocuous things: going into an office building, getting in an elevator, seeing strangers in a hallway. Our offices in Raleigh County on the fourth floor of a commercial building provided each of those triggers. In addition, we were outgrowing our current space and had to separate some of our staff to separate offices on the same floor of the building. Communication was often difficult.
With Covid, having people enter an office building and having no outdoor or separate waiting space became an issue. What would it be like to have outdoor space for play areas, covered open areas to meet, and free parking for families and staff? Our interest in finding a home not just for interviews, but for our entire staff, became more important. We needed to maintain proximity to the court house, DHHR and the prosecutor’s office. This provided a huge challenge as there were only a few private homes that met our needs close to downtown. Two of the properties we looked at required more renovations than we could afford.
Then, by chance, the Ambrosia Inn came on the market. It presented us with answers to all of the issues we had been considering. It also presented us with the challenge of affecting the repairs of years of neglect. After an inspection and much negotiating, we were able to purchase the property within a budget that our Board felt we could handle. We found a wonderful bank to finance the great majority of the purchase. No state, federal or Covid funds are being used to purchase or renovate the house. We are relying on the generosity of the community to help us reach our goal of effecting the repairs, paying off the mortgage and creating a fund to ensure the continued maintenance of this special home. We are well on our way of meeting this goal with grants and pledges. We believe that this home meets the needs of the children and families we serve, and allows our staff to be even more effective in serving them.
The board and staff of Just For Kids believe in the value of shining a light on our work, and we hope that this beacon of light on the hill will begin to change the conversation about child sexual abuse. The value of our community supporting our work is paramount to making a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve. We believe this move will elevate the importance of this work and hopefully create a stronger community response to the heinous crimes endured by the children we serve.
I look forward to hearing from you. If I can answer any other questions about our move, please be sure to reach out to me at director@jfkwv.com. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve.
— Scott Miller is executive director of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.