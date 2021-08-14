As schools across the state of West Virginia prepare to welcome their students back to school for the 2021-2022 school year, there continue to be many question marks for school districts locally and across the nation. In times like these, we must prepare for any number of scenarios and, ultimately, educate our students in the best way possible under any given circumstance. In order to do this, teamwork is necessary. It takes state and local administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, and students working together to generate the most positive educational experiences in times of significant uncertainty.
Public education provides for learning, connection, belonging, exploration, social interaction, friendship, mentorship and so much more. Equitable access to education for all students is extremely important, and this is the role of public education in our communities. This is why the School Districts and the West Virginia Department of Education have planned for multiple scenarios, as we understand the complexities of this situation and to pivot, if necessary. The School Recovery and Guidance Document developed by the West Virginia Department of Education provides guidance based on data and lessons learned to assist districts so they may develop plans that best meet the needs of their communities.
As the world evolves and the nature of this situation changes, the adults must remain positive. It is the job of parents and school personnel to inspire our students and to model how we behaviorally manage difficult situations. We continue to review countless documents providing guidance, engage in professional conversations with state health officials and the governor’s office and by following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mission of all School Districts and the West Virginia Department of Education is to inspire achievement, character, and personal growth in all students as they pursue and succeed in college, in careers and in life. We foster a culture of collaboration grounded in understanding, acceptance, and mutual respect while remaining focused on student achievement and the well-being of our students as they grow, mature and learn. We recognize that without student safety, our mission cannot be realized. During these difficult times, we must keep our expectations high and adapt to a changing environment. It is our goal to provide five days a week of in-person learning for all students as we know this is our most ideal instructional setting for student achievement. We appreciate the cooperation of our staff, students, parents and all stakeholders as we all do our part to realize this goal.
Looking back at where we were a year ago, our progress cannot be denied. We have made it this far by building a roadmap to recovery as we journeyed the course. However, it is critical that we forge ahead with the same dogged determination to secure the best outcomes for our children. It will take even greater levels of creativity, collaboration, communication, perseverance and commitment to achieve better tomorrows. We are in this together.
— Miller Hall, a resident of Beckley, is president of the West Virginia Board of Education.