We should be used to it by now. It shouldn’t faze us. But still, it leaves a bitter taste. It’s never fun when someone who lives in the luxury of all things Hollywood elite feels the need to state that everyone in the state of West Virginia is poor and illiterate. And that’s just what one actress did.
Her name is Bette Midler and she seemed to really rise to fame with her role in the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” This week, she rose to fame again with one tweet about Joe Manchin and West Virginia. It was a knee-jerk reaction. She made her grievances known when Joe Manchin withdrew his support for Biden’s Build Back Better bill. However, instead of merely taking out her anger on Manchin, she decided to insult the entire state of West Virginia, too.
“He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia,” she said in her tweet. “Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
Within the tweet, she also criticized Joe Manchin. Afterward, she decided to judge the folks of West Virginia who have nothing to do with the actions of someone in office. Why place the blame and judgment on the wrong person?
Criticizing someone in government isn’t an issue and is perfectly healthy. Holding them accountable and having the freedom to give them praise or hate, it's something that we can and actively do. If someone gives hate to Joe Manchin, it doesn’t affect the people of West Virginia. In fact, some might even feel the same way. Yet, degrading the people of the state is a low blow to use as something to get a point across.
It’s an old stereotype. It’s one that makes those who live in big cities and nice houses feel better about themselves, like they’ve really made it. Yet, it’s exhausting trying to combat that aged stereotype for so long. Rich people just have an addiction with talking about those in poverty, like they’re completely above. It was just another tweet giving elites their daily dose of “poverty porn,” as someone put it.
Why is making fun of the poor and illiterate even acceptable? Why is that something that is commonly used?
It’s a privilege to not understand how harmful and tiring these words are. I’m happy that she’s never felt the weight of those words. Yet, the people of West Virginia aren’t here to be made fun of and degraded just to get a point across. These words are harmful for those in the state that are both old and young. How will we ever be taken seriously when this stereotype is still being used?
Maybe next time when an elite is angry with a state representative or someone in power, they can place the damnation on the one in power and not the people. Yet, it’s exciting to know that every time they are angry with them, the people of the state will pay for it and be reminded that they’re essentially worthless, poor and dumb. It’s so kind.
At least she knew that West Virginia was a state, I guess.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.