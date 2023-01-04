A lot of work remains to be done to reclaim abandoned mine lands in West Virginia. Before passage of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, thousands of coal mines had already been abandoned across the country, leaving a legacy of degraded land and polluted water. While numerous abandoned mine lands (AMLs) have been reclaimed since then, billions of dollars of reclamation work remains to be done. These AMLs are found across much of West Virginia, as well as our surrounding states.
According to the official federal database, it will cost another $11.3 billion to reclaim AMLs across the United States, including $1.76 billion here in West Virginia. But these remaining costs significantly underestimate the scope of the problem, for several reasons. Many costs were estimated years ago and do not account for inflation since the estimates were made. Cost estimates for numerous AMLs are simply omitted from the database. Also, the cost of building and maintaining water treatment systems — many of which will need to treat water in perpetuity — is also not accounted for in these estimates.
One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) into law. The IIJA is the single largest investment in abandoned mine reclamation in our country’s history. It’s a historic investment in coal country. The law provides for over $2 billion in new funding for abandoned mine cleanup in West Virginia alone. A recent economic impact study by Downstream Strategies found that the abandoned mine land funding included in the IIJA could support over 1,900 jobs for the next 15 years, providing nearly $1.6 billion in wages to West Virginians.
As we enter the 2023 legislative session, our elected officials need to do what they can to enable state agencies to manage these funds in a way that maximizes their economic benefits for West Virginians. This type of funding only comes around once in a lifetime; let’s create some jobs with it.
Joey James
Morgantown
Commented
