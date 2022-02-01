If a community is measured in part by how it treats its most vulnerable, then the work of organizers and volunteers at the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s community warming center certainly speaks volumes – in all the right ways – about Beckley and Raleigh County.
The center’s host, the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, has transformed its fellowship hall to provide a safe, warm and dry accommodation for those in need when temperatures plunge into the teens and single digits. In January, the shelter was open on 16 different occasions.
The need is real: Dozens of people have made use of the facility as it has averaged 24 guests on each night that it was open, a number that drops or climbs from night to night depending on conditions outside. Not all who come seeking a bed for the night are homeless, as one might suspect. Many have insecure housing or have had trouble paying utilities at their homes and need a comfortable place to sleep when dangerous temperatures move in.
Keeping the lights on and the thermostat set appropriately at the shelter cost money at a time when monetary contributions to the donation plate have not been as robust because of declining church attendance in this prolonged era of Covid.
It is why Ron Hedrick, one of the shelter’s original organizers, asked Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday morning for a modest contribution to help pay the bills.
Without much fanfare, without bringing any attention to themselves, people are making this center work, and their efforts make you feel good about this city and county we call home – if you care for the plight of the downtrodden, if it chills you to even imagine people facing the elements without a warm, waiting and welcoming embrace, a shelter from the storm.
Beyond the church, which has donated the space, allows use of its restroom and permits volunteers access to and use of its kitchen, there are others who are making this work.
New Vision Disaster Relief Ministries has donated blankets and pillows.
Chick-fil-A, Beckley Community United Methodist Church and United Methodist Temple have donated food, snacks and drinks.
The Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office have offered patrol and support. When the temps turn dangerously cold, law enforcement officers bring people into the shelter so that they will be safe and comforted.
A city firefighter with EMT training is on hand, offering guests a level of medical assurance.
“It’s truly a community involvement at this warming center,” Hedrick said. “It’s not one entity. It takes a village, and that’s what this is.”
And in this case, it is a mission that has not proven bigger than the beating heart of this county and city of champions.
If you feel inclined to make a contribution, it would be welcomed, and a good place to start would be a donation to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, whose outreach is wide, necessary and impressive.
In the meantime, we can thank the Raleigh County Commission and President Dave Tolliver for stepping up with their $1,000 grant to help pay the utility bills and to keep the warming center functioning throughout these final weeks of winter.
Good deeds committed in the selfless service of our community’s most weary and weathered – without calling attention to oneself – are indelible character signatures of this place we call home.