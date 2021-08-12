It felt as if we were close to having a normal life again. People were getting vaccinated. We could see friends and family without fear of what could be. Times felt a lot less lonely and a little fuller of life.
We stood in lines, got a needle stabbed in the arm and were asked to sit for a few minutes to make sure there were no reactions. We had waited for that moment for a year. Wished, prayed, begged for something to help protect those whom we love most. Finally, we got news of a vaccine. It was like seeing pink skies after a storm. There was a new light born, though it had just been dark.
And yet, we went through all of this for people to sit there and compare Covid restrictions and the vaccines to the Holocaust. Yes, some folks are comparing a vaccine check to six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. Who would’ve guessed that the two had so much in common? It’s mind-boggling. It’s disrespectful. It’s an unthinkable comparison and more than a little anti-Semitic.
How privileged is it to think that a thing we’re going through is the same depth of oppression that caused large numbers of people to be rounded up, systematically starved and then murdered? How comfortable are we that the slightest inconvenience within our lives is called persecution? The things that we’re going through shine no light on what others have gone through before us. To compare the two is not only irrelevant, but selfish. To be living a free life, it’s almost like some folks want to be oppressed (or at least claim the idea). That is, until they realize what those words mean.
I was 17 years old when I got called into the office at my high school. They sat me down at an oval table and explained that because I never got vaccinated for chicken pox, I might not be able to go to college. But at that time, I had already been sick with it, so there was no need to be vaccinated again. But even then, I realized that certain institutions and careers (like medical) require people to be vaccinated before and during their time there to ensure the safety of their business. Heck, even to get into public school. No matter how many tears I shed while growing up getting the vaccines, I didn’t realize that we were being oppressed by the government.
No matter how much it made my hands sweat, I knew it was something we had to do. It’s not even new. So, why is it only bad now?
I’m not one of those who think everyone should be forced to get vaccinated, contrary to a lot of popular opinions. Most folks should, but medical issues do hinder some. I understand and empathize. I’d rather be more cautious around them than be on edge wondering if their body can handle it or not.
But because there are people – living and breathing human beings – who could be severely affected by this should be enough to disprove that this isn’t a form of persecution, but merely an act of humility.
I pray they never have to endure true oppression, but they should learn the difference between real and perceived.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.