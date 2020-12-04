There they sit at the dining room table, quickly glancing one person to the next. Strange faces surround them and a load of new names are dumped on them.
They nod; sweat drips down their shirt. That’s Stacey, John, Joe – or maybe it’s not.
All within an hour.
All they know how to do is answer the same small talk questions. They sink into their chairs, keeping random eye contact to look friendly. Approachable. It normally happens until someone looks their way and catches them staring. Then, a skinny grin creases flush, warm faces. A little flustered and awkward.
But, hey, there’s free food.
When their significant other invited them to the holiday dinner, I’m sure they weren’t expecting this.
These next few hours aren’t going to be fun, because being the new arm candy at a family holiday isn’t easy. One must look, smell and act sweet, because everyone is watching.
Maybe, if they keep their eyes on a certain spot for too long, it’ll look abnormal. But if they just look at the floor, they’ll look bored.
How many times can a person answer “So who are you?” without fighting the urge to make up some elaborate story to make the night more interesting?
Or how many times can a person tell the story of how they and their date met? Or how many times can they follow around their significant other without it looking like they’re a lost puppy? Or how many times can they revisit the apple pie without looking like a pig? Or how many times can they ask for a person’s name? They all look the same after a while – Stacey, John and Joe.
Surely, the questions will be left unanswered. No one actually knows. They just suffer through it.
Still, the family will be sure to give the guest a thorough evaluation before the night is over. What they did right and wrong, areas for improvement – if and when there is a next time.
If they like them, they might get a few handshakes at the end of the night. If not, they’ll know — loud and clear. It’s like the job interview that no one asked for. The wage? Acceptance and an invitation to the next holiday get-together.
When they drive out of the driveway at the end of the night, they can finally lean back and be themselves. It was a tiring day of being on trial. It was a long day of long, drawn-out stories.
So, before you ask your loved one to a family dinner, know they’re doing you a favor. But in the end, I guess you paid them with free food and a possible invitation to the next dinner. Know that it was hard-earned.
It truly takes some kind of talent to survive family holidays. Imagine the talent it takes to survive a dinner with a family full of strangers.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.