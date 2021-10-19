Mom and I sit at the kitchen table surrounded by cards, envelopes, stamps, the dictionary, a notepad and the “good” ink pen.
The table had been cleared of the dinner dishes and cleaned to a shine. We were embarking on an important task – one that would not tolerate any trace remnants of gravy or apple pie filling.
The night’s undertaking was the sending of thank you notes – an expression of appreciation my mother felt strongly about.
It was, Mom told me, proper etiquette to send a handwritten card for a gift or special act of kindness.
And she took it seriously.
We were not wealthy enough to purchase the fancy, embossed notecards, but Mom would stretch our family budget to buy the highest quality card stock we could afford.
Messages on the cards were never written willy-nilly or in haste. Mom would always write it out on a sheet of notebook paper beforehand.
Then she would edit, grabble over the best adjectives and finally check the dictionary for Mr. Webster’s stamp of approval for any words whose spelling was in doubt.
When finally ready to pen the message – in her beautiful, cursive script – Mom would then reach for the “good” ink pen.
Our everyday pens usually came from 10-count value packs. But every so often someone would bring a quality pen home – usually a gift from a business complete with its logo. These pens were hoarded and kept on top shelves, safely away from the hands of children. They were pulled out for special card-writing occasions only.
Next came the envelope, on which the address also had to be written using one’s best penmanship.
And the stamps? There were no quickly licked, crooked postage payments going out on our missives. The stamps were perfectly straight and lined up neatly in the top right corner.
The process was long and painstaking, to be sure. But Mom felt a true thank you should show the effort and appreciation behind it.
λλλ
Last week, memories of Mom’s thank you lessons came rushing back.
I was honored to be invited to an appreciation luncheon at Bluefield University honoring local law enforcement. Kelly Walls, a professor of criminal justice at the school and retired Bluefield officer, is known to host events that highlight the important role of law enforcement.
The food at the luncheon – spaghetti, pork, pizza, salad, veggies, rolls, desserts and more – was incredible. But the fellowship and respect shown to officers was even better.
I sat at a table with Tazewell County deputies, including Sheriff Brian Hieatt and Major Harold Heatley.
Between bites of food and chitchat, I was gratified to note the number of people who came up to the tables to personally thank the officers.
A simple expression of appreciation can mean a lot.
λλλ
The luncheon also brought a moment that reminded me, once again, just how small that small towns can be.
Sitting across from me were several young deputies. After we made small talk on a variety of subjects, one asked how long I had been with the paper.
I joked that it would date me, before telling him my tenure.
He then said he was asking because he wondered if I had worked with his father.
My eyes went immediately to his uniform, where I saw the name “Glover.”
I smiled when I realized the young man across the table was the son of Ray Glover, a former, long-time prepress employee at the Daily Telegraph.
And yet another memory came flooding back.
I recalled one day years ago when a law enforcement officer was in the newsroom being interviewed for a story.
As he stood up to leave, Ray walked by and stopped to shake his hand.
Ray thanked the officer for his service and told him that his son — a youngster at the time — wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.
λλλ
Whether expressed with food, simple words or a handwritten note, the power of a heartfelt thank you should never be undervalued.
It’s a pronouncement of care, compassion and gratitude. A moment to tell others their role, their job, is important.
Find an opportunity to say it today. Someone will appreciate it.
