All too rarely do the citizens of Beckley get to celebrate collectively a day of hope and inspiration, a day that provides simple sign posts to better days ahead, a day where it is easier to look to the future, to the promise of what this city could and should be, a day to re-examine our core values. In a moment, we saw the potential of a single business to change negative perceptions on their ear and interrupt our preoccupation with the broken buildings of failed enterprise, of declining populations, of empty retail storefronts lining once prosperous downtown streets, of despair in search of a needle, of a coal industry worn weary by global concerns with carbon’s effect on our shared climate.
This past Monday, with the dedication of the Fruits of Labor building in the heart of the City of Champions, was such a day to look anew at what we have, what is being added and what comes next.
Fruits of Labor is the kind of business you would want moving into your downtown if you had access to the levers of power, governance and city funds to make that happen – as Mayor Rob Rappold did. The café and bakery owns a record of success that precedes it, having burnished a shiny reputation in three other southern West Virginia communities – Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery.
But Tammy Jordan, Fruits of Labor president, has another initiative associated with the business that – at the end of the day – is even more fulfilling than all the food that comes out of her kitchens. Part of her mission is to use her business to educate, train, certify and employ individuals in recovery. That she is doing this in the southern coalfields where drug addiction and overdose death rates lead the nation – and have for some time – is nothing short of admirable and humane.
The location and size of the new digs, thhe former Zen’s Café building on Neville Street, Jordan says, is critical. She plans to use each of the building’s three stories, which will include a café and bakery, a coffee shop and conference space.
The center will provide opportunities for employment, training and the advancement of students participating in Fruits of Labor’s program, as well as recovery support resources through Seed Sower, WorkForce (West Virginia), Jobs of Hope and various partners to provide a holistic approach to recovery, Jordan said during the building’s public dedication on Monday.
That Rappold was able to swing a deal to convince Jordan to expand her mini empire in a long-suffering downtown landscape was and remains impressive.
There will be plenty of time to get details of the lease publicized, inked and signed, as some voices in the city are howling for. But for now, let us break bread, united in a single vision and purpose of providing opportunities for those in recovery. Let Beckley become a healing place, a community where all are welcome and valued for their skills and talents in making the community whole and diverse.
We believe a transformational seed has been planted in fertile soil, smack dab in the middle of our city, our home, the hub of southern West Virginia.
Now, let us tend to our garden.
